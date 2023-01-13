Today in the Globe newsroom we followed a large donation.
Another $1 million was donated to Missouri Southern State University by Bill and Tracy Gipson. This donation is for the establishment of a new master's degree program.
We'll have more about this story in the Weekend edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about:
- The ending of a tax increment financing district around Northpark Mall.
- Routine fire inspections resuming in Joplin.
- A lavish Carthage mansion going up for auction.
We hope you have a wonderful weekend.
