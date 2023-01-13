MSSU Donor

Board member Bill Gipson speaks Friday to Missouri Southern faculty, staff, Board of Governors and community members during a Lions Forward fundraising campaign event at MSSU. Gipson and his wife, Tracy, donated $1 million to MSSU as a launch gift for the campaign. Half of the gift will go for development of a master's degree program in data analytics. GLOBE | LAURIE SISK

Today in the Globe newsroom we followed a large donation. 

Another $1 million was donated to Missouri Southern State University by Bill and Tracy Gipson. This donation is for the establishment of a new master's degree program. 

We'll have more about this story in the Weekend edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about: 

  • The ending of a tax increment financing district around Northpark Mall. 
  • Routine fire inspections resuming in Joplin. 
  • A lavish Carthage mansion going up for auction. 

We hope you have a wonderful weekend. 

Joe Hadsall is the digital editor for The Joplin Globe. He has been the editor of the former Nixa News-Enterprise and has worked for the Christian County Headliner News and 417 Magazine.