One man is dead and another man was rushed to the hospital after a shooting about 6 p.m. Monday immediately north of Fifth Street and Connor Avenue in Joplin.
Joplin police Capt. William Davis said detectives most likely would be working the case overnight.
Davis said officers were called to the scene by a call to 911 reporting that a shooting had taken place.
“Officers responded and located two victims,” Davis said. “One victim is deceased the other victim has been transported to a local hospital for his injuries. At this time we don’t have any suspect information that we can release."
Davis said several shots were heard by residents and a vehicle was thought to be involved in some way, but details as to the description of that vehicle or exactly how it was involved were still to be determined.
Police said they were asking the public for help in solving the case. Davis said if anyone has any information, evidence or videos that could be of help in the case to call police at 623-3131.
