Unable to travel to each of them, Grace Carter thought the best way to learn about what Ivy League schools had to offer was to apply to them.
"When people asked where I was applying, they said, 'Are you sure it's even worth trying?'" said Carter, a senior at Joplin High School. "I said that I might as well. And it worked out."
The list of schools she applied to, and has been accepted by, include some of the most prestigious, respected universities in the country, according to an email from counselor J. Sue Day. The eight Ivy League schools — including Harvard, Columbia, Dartmouth, Princeton, Yale, Brown, University of Pennsylvania and Cornell — accepted Carter, as well as Stanford and Johns Hopkins.
Day also said Carter was chosen to receive a $25,000 scholarship, representing the group Equitable Excellence for the state of Missouri. Carter was one of 10 students chosen nationwide for the award, which is sponsored and presented by Equitable Holdings Inc.
Currently on pace for graduation summa cum laude, a 4.3 GPA and an ACT score of more than 30 likely made her case for acceptance at the universities. Carter also credits volunteerism since middle school that has given her a wider perspective — currently employed at George Washington Carver National Monument as part of its Pathways program, Carter has volunteered at the monument since her freshman year of high school and with the Joplin Public Library since middle school.
She is also a member of the National Honor Society and English Honor Society, and participated in Scholar Bowl, math league, cross country, and track and field.
Now Carter is faced with the desirable problem of making a choice among all those options.
Interested in a law degree, Carter applied to the Ivy League schools because of their reputations for that vocation. She currently plans to pursue a dual major in environmental studies and sociology.
Other factors, including accessibility, scholarships, living arrangements and even the weather, will help her make a decision — which she hopes to have made by the beginning of May.
"A lot of it is based on what kinds of responses I've gotten from the college," Carter said. "Some are more encouraging than others, and financial aid is a big deal."
Under normal circumstances, Carter would be celebrating the achievement with her friends, as they share details about the next steps in their lives. The COVID-19 pandemic has changed that experience, making connections with friends more remote and rare.
Like other members of the class of 2020 across the country, Carter is unsure what graduation will look like this year. Joplin school officials are discussing options such as delaying the ceremony until a later date or working up a version that can be livestreamed or teleconferenced.
Carter also planned to keep working on her grades, even though some of the country's most prestigious schools are ready for her continuing education. The state of Missouri on Thursday canceled classes for the rest of the year.
"It's definitely harder to have the motivation to sit down and work at home," Carter said. "But I want to finish strong. I worked hard for this, and I want to make sure I don't bomb out during the last quarter."
