The best way to keep a New Year’s resolution is to keep it simple.
Here are 10 New Year’s resolutions that can be fulfilled this year right outside your front door.
Make a resolution to:
1. Expand your artistic horizons.
The opening of the Harry M. Cornell Arts and Entertainment Complex gives Joplin more access than ever to local, regional and national art. If it’s photography, dance, music or theater that interests you, it’ll be at the Cornell Complex.
A few ideas to get you started: In February, Connect2Culture will present Aquila Theatre’s production of Jane Austen’s classic romantic comedy “Pride & Prejudice.” In March, PhotoSpiva will celebrate its 47th year of showcasing photographic talent from around the U.S. Just down the road in Bentonville, Arkansas, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art will present a major retrospective of muralist Diego Rivera this spring.
2. Adopt a new member of the family.
Area animal shelters are bursting at the seams. Adopting a new kitten or puppy or caring for an elderly pet will give your family a new friend. If you’re not sure of commitment, many shelters offer foster programs.
If fuzzy animals aren’t your style, how about adopting bees? These vital pollinators are in need of help due to declining habitats and pesticides. The Joplin Area Beekeepers Association regularly holds beginner bee classes at Joplin Greenhouse.
Looking for something even more low-key? Try adopting a houseplant from an area plant store like Plant Parenthood 417.
3. Have more fun in the sun.
In 2022, the U.S. Senate did something unusual: It unanimously passed a bill. The Sunshine Protection Act would make daylight saving time permanent, giving Americans more hours of daylight in their year.
It hasn’t become law, but you can go ahead and resolve now to start enjoying the sun. The Joplin region offers some of the best opportunities to get outside. Hiking Wildcat Glades in Joplin, biking new trails at Morse Park in Neosho, spotting buffalo in Prairie State Park — there’s always something fun in the Missouri sunshine.
4. Clean out your closets.
Remember back in 2019, when it seemed like everyone was tidying up with Marie Kondo on Netflix? Be honest, you haven’t touched your closets since then. Make a resolution to declutter your space by cleaning out the closet.
Those unused clothes can go to several good causes in the area. Missouri Southern State University starts collecting gently used men’s and women’s professional clothing for Dress to Impress in early March. Local organizations such as Watered Gardens and Lafayette House’s Second Chances Resale accept donations to provide much needed clothing for their clients. FosterAdopt Connect’s Sammy’s Window accepts donations of children’s clothing to provide for youths in foster care or who have been adopted.
5. Learn to cook.
If your resolution is to learn to boil pasta, or even just pronounce “charcuterie board,” the area has many options to help.
Doughman Kitchen offers more than 20 different cooking classes a month in Joplin, from simple to gourmet. With its upgraded commercial kitchen, the Joplin Empire Market plans to offer cooking classes this year. For students, Franklin Technology Center offers a culinary arts program and a “Master Chef”-style competition with local chefs as judges.
6. Throw a birthday party for Joplin.
On March 23, Joplin will celebrate its sesquicentennial, or its 150th birthday. Celebrate Joplin has events scheduled throughout the year to celebrate the Rev. Harris G. Joplin and the founding of this mining town.
In April will be the Acapellooza Youth Vocal Clinic to honor Joplin’s barbershop harmony and ragtime contributions. Events appreciating Joplin’s baseball heritage, its iris gardens and its place in the movies are being planned too. Go for a stroll along the Joplin Heritage Trail, where new markers tell the story of Joplin.
If only for a great piece of birthday cake, take time this year to celebrate the history of Joplin.
7. Travel abroad.
Experiencing another country doesn’t have to mean sitting in a plane’s middle seat for 15 hours watching 2006’s “Failure to Launch” while the airline loses your suitcase. There are many local options to enjoy another country and its culture.
Missouri Southern State University’s international themed semester focuses on a different country every year. Past years have covered Japan, Korea, Brazil and the Czech Republic. Events typically include presentations on food, films and culture, and are open to the public. Pittsburg (Kansas) State University’s International Student Association also holds events throughout the year, such as Global Fest, an international night market.
8. Get more exercise.
Losing weight and getting more exercise is the most popular New Year’s resolution. The Joplin area has an abundance of road races, 5Ks and running clubs to help out with any goal.
Whether you prefer turkey trots, running with Harry Potter wizards or a summer trail 5K series, you can choose from any theme that fits your running mood. The main event of the local running scene is the Joplin Memorial Run in May, which is a great chance to tour the town while reflecting on recovery from the 2011 tornado.
9. Take your child to an art class.
2023 marks the 100th anniversary of Disney. When Walt Disney’s family lived in Missouri, he took drawing classes as a child at the Kansas City Art Institute. Several local arts organizations will offer classes for students throughout the year for your own budding artist. By taking your child to a class, they might go on to create the next Mickey Mouse, Olaf, Moana or even Grogu.
10. Volunteer in the community.
One of the best ways to improve yourself is to improve your community. Numerous volunteer opportunities are available in the area.
Become a lifeguard and help staff Joplin pools over the summer. Join your local neighborhood watch and help prevent crime before Ring camera footage shows up on a local Facebook group. Children need Big Brothers and Big Sisters, rivers need to be cleaned, nursing home residents need friends. There’s no shortage of opportunities to make your town, and you, better in the new year.
