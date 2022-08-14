School starts in Joplin on Monday, Aug. 22. Are you and your student ready? Use the following checklist to find out:
1. Get your child the immunizations required for school.
Tdap, MMR, polio and hepatitis B vaccinations are all required of students in Missouri, with religious and medical exemptions allowed. These vaccines and more can be administered at the Joplin Health Department. Check with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services at health.mo.gov for the full list of required immunizations, and make sure your child's immunization card is up to date for school officials.
2. Apply for free or reduced-rate lunches.
While breakfast will remain free for students this year, families must return to paying for school lunches, a cost that had been waived during the coronavirus pandemic. You can fill out an online application at schoolcafe.com to determine your child's eligibility for free or reduced-rate lunches, or you can request a paper form through your child's school. Students without an updated application on file will pay full price ($1.90-$2.25) for lunches.
3. Understand your school's COVID-19 protocols.
In the third year of the pandemic, most schools have relaxed their COVID-19 safety protocols and procedures. Masks are optional at most area schools, and activities such as classroom parties and assemblies are once again being held. To read Joplin's guidelines, including knowing how to proceed if your child is infected, go to joplinschools.org and find the Joplin Schools Safe Return to In-Person Instruction and Continuity of Service Plan, located under the "District" tab.
4. Stock up on your child's school supplies.
Lists by grade level are available at joplinschools.org under the "Parents/Students" tab. If you're in a position to help other families with school supplies, donations of items are being collected on behalf of Joplin students at Casey's General Store locations in Joplin and Duquesne.
5. Create a dedicated homework space now to ensure success in school.
According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, children need a consistent work space in their bedroom or another part of the home that is quiet, without distractions and promotes study. Prepare to schedule ample time for homework and establish a household rule that the TV and other electronic distractions stay off during homework time.
6. Look for community back-to-school events.
Churches, nonprofits and other organizations in the Joplin area, and even the schools themselves, like to help families get back to school by offering backpack giveaways, free haircuts and more. Check with your church, workplace or school for events.
7. Check your child's backpack to ensure it won't injure them.
The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that you choose a backpack with wide, padded shoulder straps and a padded back. Pack heavier items closest to the center of the back; the backpack should never weigh more than 10% to 20% of your child's body weight. Remind your child to always use both shoulder straps, as slinging a backpack over one shoulder can strain muscles. If your school allows, consider a rolling backpack.
8. Get a copy of the school calendar.
Make sure you're prepared for the coming school year with a copy of the 2022-23 academic calendar, available at joplinschools.org under the "Parents/Students" tab. Mark key dates, including parent/teacher conferences, half-days and staff professional development days.
9. Attend your child's school's open house to meet the teachers and get to know your way around the building.
Sixth-grade orientation in Joplin will be from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, at your school. For students in the seventh through 12 grades, the open house at your school will be from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17. Students in kindergarten through fifth grade may attend an open house at their school from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18. For families of preschoolers, check directly with the Joplin Early Childhood Center.
10. Make the first day of school easier.
The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that you take your child to the school ahead of the first day for a visit, especially if they're attending a new school. Cut down on unnecessary stress by driving your child to school and picking them up on the first day. Consider starting your child on their school sleep schedule a week ahead of time so that time change is not a factor on their first couple of days at school.
