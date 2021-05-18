How were you alerted to the May 2011 tornado? Did you hear the city's sirens? Or perhaps you saw the warnings scrolling across the bottom of your TV.
Where did you take shelter? Did you have a safe room somewhere in your house or buried in your backyard? Or perhaps you sought a safe place in the interior of your home, like a closet?
Ten years later, many of us hear of tornado warnings and take shelter from them in the same way. But those technologies have improved in the past decade. Notifications are more direct, and safety has vastly increased with community and individual safe rooms.
What exactly has changed in the past 10 years about how we prepare for a tornado? Learn more from reporter Wally Kennedy in a story in Wednesday's print edition and online at joplinglobe.com.
We'll also bring you:
- Remarks from former Gov. Jay Nixon, who will be the guest speaker at a 10th anniversary ceremony on Saturday.
- A fresh summer salad recipe from food columnist Josie Mai.
- Information about walk-in COVID-19 vaccine availability at Mercy Hospital Joplin.
Have a nice evening.
