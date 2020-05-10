While it was blue skies and plenty of sunshine over the weekend, ground-shaking thunder was also prevalent in Joplin.
Rolling thunder, that is.
The resounding rumble from a stream of gleaming chrome was especially loud and clear around the hospitals as about 100 bikers signaled their appreciation for the medical workers and first responders who are at the front in the effort against the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Saturday afternoon parade, sponsored by Hideout Harley-Davidson in Joplin, received appreciative receptions from workers at Freeman and Mercy hospitals, and from spectators along the route.
Some bikers came from as far away as Tulsa, organizers said, and even some classic four-wheel vehicles were represented in the procession.
Brent Lawson, a member of the local Harley Owners Group chapter in Joplin, had said last week that the bikers wanted to show their appreciation and support for medical workers.
"Those guys at the hospitals are out there every day, and we want to make them happy," he said.
The bikers were treated to music and a cookout at the local Harley-Davidson dealership after the parade.
