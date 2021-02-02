The Joplin Health Department will offer about 100 COVID-19 vaccinations to residents from Wednesday through Friday.
Individuals must have an appointment to receive a vaccine, which will be administered at the health department office, 321 E. Fourth St. Individuals who do not have an appointment will be turned away.
The clinic is open to individuals in Phase 1A of the state's vaccination plan, including patient-facing health care workers and staff, and residents of long-term care facilities; and the first two tiers of Phase 1B, including first responders, individuals 65 and older and adults with illnesses that put them at higher risk of getting seriously sick from COVID-19. Those conditions include cancer, intellectual or developmental disabilities, pregnancy, kidney disease, diabetes and heart conditions.
The city will open its scheduling phone line and online tool at 10 a.m. Wednesday. They will remain open until the 100 spots are filled. Register online at joplinmo.org/coronavirus or by calling 417-623-4973.
Once individuals schedule an appointment, they will receive a confirmation email with instructions, including where to park.
“This is a small amount of vaccine, and we know the spots will fill up quickly,” said Ryan Talken, director of the Joplin Health Department. “If they (residents) do not get on this schedule, we encourage them to keep watching for future clinics. We will host these as we receive vaccine supply. Citizens can also check with their pharmacy and other health providers for available vaccination opportunities.”
The city will announce dates and hours of vaccination clinics through its website and local news media. Residents also can sign up to receive notifications about future clinics by using the "Notify Me" feature of the city's website at joplinmo.org/list.aspx. Select the "News Flash" option and then the "City News" category; you can opt to receive either a text or an email when information is released.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.