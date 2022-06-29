Today in the Globe newsroom we teed up for a milestone.
Golfers, city leaders and other community members met Wednesday to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Schifferdecker Golf Course.
We'll have more about this story in Thursday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about:
- SkyWest flights continuing throughout the year at Joplin Regional Airport.
- A contract breakdown between the city of Carthage and Carthage Humane Society.
- A U.S. Supreme Court decision about prosecution of crimes on tribal lands.
We hope you have a wonderful evening.
