For the second consecutive year, the Philanthropic Society of the Joplin Regional Community Foundation has awarded grants to local agencies and nonprofits working to make an impact in the Joplin area.
This year's grants, totaling $125,000, were awarded on the basis of the organizations' work in safety, wellness and readiness programs. From a pool of 18 applicants, the winners are:
• ASCENT Recovery Residence. A $50,000 grant will go toward its Recovery Outreach Community Center Launch program, which will expand the organization's moral recognition training, add 30 hours per week of peer support and create a family training program. The grant will make moral recognition training available to those who are seeking services but are ineligible for treatment court. ASCENT is a faith-based addiction recovery and treatment organization.
• Lafayette House. The $41,650 grant will go toward its Dating Matters community education program to address domestic violence in the area. The program will support prevention and education for students ages 11-14 to decrease partner violence and provide education and support for victims. Lafayette House serves nearly 600 domestic and sexual violence victims each year.
• Wildcat Glades Friends Group. The $10,239 grant will go toward the new education cottage under construction by the nonprofit at Wildcat Park and create an outdoor learning station there. It will help purchase tables, chairs and technology for the cottage.
• Rapha International. The $23,111 grant will go toward its Joplin Trauma Counseling and Training Center, which targets survivors of trauma, sexual exploitation and sex trafficking in the Joplin area from age 5 through adulthood, with priority given to low-income clients. With the funds, Rapha International will hire a part-time counselor and invest in basic counseling necessities.
The foundation's Philanthropic Society was formed in 2018 to respond to community needs. It is made up of members who donate at least $2,000 in annual dues. Last year, the group awarded its first round of grants totaling $100,000 to Jasper County CASA and the Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences for projects addressing children's health and reduction of child abuse.
The Joplin Regional Community Foundation is an affiliate of the Community Foundation of the Ozarks. Since its founding, it has distributed about $45 million in grants back to the communities it serves.
Check presentations
Presentations of three of the grants will be made at 9 a.m. Tuesday at ASCENT Recovery, 1402 S. Main St.; at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Rapha International, 712 S. Main St.; and at 1 p.m. Friday at Lafayette House, 1809 S. Connor Ave.
