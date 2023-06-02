Three nonprofits have received a total of $175,000 through the latest round of grants awarded by the Philanthropic Society of the Joplin Regional Community Foundation.
The recipients are:
• Children’s Haven of Southwest Missouri, $75,000 to create a program establishing providers for respite care to local foster care families, in addition to temporary care for children whose families are facing a sudden, unanticipated disruption in their child care situation.
• Higher Power Garage, $50,000 to address the lack of transportation impacting many local residents by repairing donated vehicles, purchasing vehicles for repair, updating shop equipment and promoting the program.
• Boys & Girls Club of Southwest Missouri, $50,000 to support Project Learn, a summer and after-school program designed to help kids become better learners.
Higher Power Garage is a low-cost auto repair shop that works with people who are struggling financially. It also offers monthly educational classes for car maintenance and budgeting strategies.
For Mike Gideon, president of Higher Power Garage, funding like the Philanthropic Society grant is critical. With no corporate donors or federal funding, the organization is completely funded by the community.
The garage offers basic repairs for things like brakes, tires, suspension, alignments and basic air conditioning. But the goal is not to be a regular repair shop, Gideon said.
“Our goal is to be a bridge,” Gideon said. “We want to help them out of a time of problems and into a time of prosperity.”
Clients are asked to invest in the repairs themselves. The garage provides the labor while clients pay for parts at retail costs.
'Honored and humbled'
The garage has been in Joplin for three years and has done about 830 repairs in that time, providing more than $115,000 in labor to clients, Gideon said.
The Philanthropic Society grant is targeted for Higher Power Garage’s low-cost vehicle program, which has provided 42 vehicles to clients. To qualify, clients need to be working 30 hours a week, attend classes, provide a budget showing they can pay for things like insurance and gas, and pay $500.
For the program, the garage works with donated cars. It services the car, providing things like tires and brake service. The goal is for zero maintenance costs for the next year.
Gideon said he feels strongly that transportation is a huge barrier for people to work, especially with the current status of public transportation in Joplin. Costs for taxis and ride sharing are high, and the Sunshine Lamp Trolley service has been curtailed due to a lack of drivers.
In the past, the garage has provided vehicles for parents seeking to regain custody of their children and individuals who need medical treatment in other cities.
“We feel very honored and humbled for the Philanthropic Society to see the value in what we do,” Gideon said. “It’s awesome that we get to do this every day and get to see changes in people’s lives through something God’s called us to do.”
The crisis prevention services for foster families will be newly offered by Children's Haven thanks to the grant, said Stephanie Theis, executive director.
"We know that when stress is heightened in the home, that unintentional and accidental abuse can happen, or that foster families, if they don't have other safe options to care for the kids when those placements (are disrupted), it can cause trauma for the family and trauma for the child," she said. "If we can provide crisis care for those types of family situations, then it's really helping with placement stabilization.
"It's really going to move the needle for child welfare in Southwest Missouri," she added. "We are hoping that it will not only provide placement stabilization so kids can stay longer in those foster family homes, but also it will encourage retention with foster families continuing to provide services because they know there's a backup plan and support system available to them when they need it."
Theis said she appreciates that the Philanthropic Society saw the need for such services in awarding the grant.
"Once we start providing the service and can document the added value to that, then it's replicable by other crisis carers across the state," she said.
'Very important' funding
At the Joplin Boys & Girls Club, which is currently serving about 300 kids, Project Learn serves to reinforce what students are learning in school, said Amia Warren, grants manager.
"Through the education piece, all the kids receive some type of support," such as tutoring for younger students or transportation to college visits for older students, she said. "We get very positive feedback (on the program). There are a lot of kids who go through the program who either maintain or increase their scores in reading, math or science."
Warren said the Philanthropic Society grant is "very important" because it gives the nonprofit the ability to fully staff Project Learn.
The grant recipients were chosen from a group of six finalists by a committee made up of members of the Philanthropic Society, which was formed by the Joplin Community Regional Foundation in 2018. The group includes 100 members who donate at least $2,500 in annual dues.
The grant program is open each year to 501(c)(3) nonprofits and agencies with similar tax-exempt status like schools, government entities and faith-based organizations.
Over the past three years, the Philanthropic Society has awarded more than $762,000 to nonprofits serving Joplin, Webb City and Carl Junction. The Joplin Regional Community Foundation, formed in 2006, is a regional affiliate of the Springfield-based Community Foundation of the Ozarks.
