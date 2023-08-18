Missouri Southern State University has received a $1 million gift from the Kent D. & Mary L. Steadley Trust Bank of America, N.A., trustees for its new Health Science Innovation Center.
The $38 million building, which is in the process of being designed and constructed, will emphasize health science education, preparing students to become nurses, dental hygienists, respiratory therapists, radiologists, doctors, dentists and physical therapists. It will include state-of-the-art teaching and training facilities, including a simulation hospital, expanded cadaver lab, anatomy and physiology labs, radiologic technology lab and research facilities.
University officials say the centerpiece will be the simulation hospital, which will contain four acute care rooms, two critical care rooms, three patient examination rooms, an operating room, labor and delivery suite, and an interdisciplinary skills lab. Each area will give students a feel for the "real world" environment they will face after graduation in the field of health care.
“We are fortunate and thankful the trustees have chosen to invest in our Health Science Innovation Center, a transformational project for MSSU and its students,” Missouri Southern President Dean Van Galen said in a statement. “The Steadley Trust has a fantastic reputation for supporting education throughout the region, and we are proud to have the family’s name associated with our university.”
The Health Science Innovation Center will also house the university's admissions office, a conference center and a coffee shop. It will be designed to complement Julio Leon Hall, which houses faculty offices and classrooms for health science programs.
Other donors in recent months also have prioritized health education at Missouri Southern, which last year launched its Lions Forward campaign to raise money for MSSU students and infrastructure. Since July 1, 2022, the campaign has received 99 gifts of $25,000 or more.
Dr. Robert Willcoxon and his wife, Dot Willcoxon, announced in March that they would give $1 million to the Lions Forward campaign to be used to expand health education at the university.
The campaign was launched in January with a $1 million gift from Bill Gipson, who sits on the university's Board of Governors, and his wife, Tracy.
