A Christmas tradition will mark its 122nd year Saturday morning in the Joplin area.
The Christmas Bird Count launches at 8 a.m. at Wildcat Park. Ornithology enthusiasts — decked out with binoculars, maps and cameras — will fan out from the Wildcat Glades Education Cottage, 301 Riviera Drive, to document the activity taking place above their heads.
Bird counts are taking place nationwide from now through Wednesday, Jan. 5, according to the National Audubon Society. Data collected by observers allows biologists and conservationists to study the long-term health and status of bird populations in specific regions like Southwest Missouri.
“Birds are all around us and (so many) don’t even notice them — it’s just a bird,” said Dave Henness with the Ozark Gateway Audubon Chapter, who’s in charge of the bird count. “It’s amazing once you start seeing and noticing them.”
More than a century ago, the bird count replaced an annual Christmas tradition that was a bit darker and bloodier, he said, where men would go out and shoot guns for sport at flying or nesting birds — killing as many as they could count or carry.
“People in 1900 decided ‘hey, how about we do a bird count?’ so that’s where this started,” and the attempt to help conservation efforts was born. Last year — despite the COVID-19 pandemic — more than 80,000-plus volunteers in the United States, Canada and elsewhere observed a total of 2,566 bird species
Locally, volunteers should expect to see a variety of birds, including bluebirds, cardinals, starlings, sparrows, Canada geese and maybe even a bald eagle or two.
“I’ve always loved nature — particularly birds,” Henness said. “My interest in birds goes all the way back to the 80s when the bald eagles started showing back up in Missouri and Kansas … and I started going out and looking for (the eagles) in the wintertime, and it just went from there.”
Another bird count will take place Saturday morning at Prairie State Park Visitor Center near Liberal. According to Dana Hoisington, a naturalist Prairie State Park, they are anticipating a half-dozen bird watchers to participate.
“Our count is the same day as the Joplin count so I don’t expect many from Joplin like we often get,” Hoisington said.
Still, they hope to count a number of bird species in the area. Missouri is home to 400-plus bird species.
“A prairie falcon and a northern shrike have been seen recently in the park,” Hoisington said. “Those are good ones to see.”
Bowls of bison chili will be handed out for lunch to registered participants, he said.
People who decide to show up Saturday at either location “will see a variety of birds,” Henness said, “and you don’t have to be an experienced birder to join and enjoy, especially if you just want to come and enjoy it and learn something new. Everybody is welcome.”
Details: For information concerning both local bird counts, call 417-529-0830 (Wildcat Park) or 417-843-6711 (Prairie State Park).
