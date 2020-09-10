MONETT, Mo. — A person employed at Taco Bell in Monett has tested positive for COVID-19, the Barry County Health Department announced Thursday. An additional case at Angus Branch Restaurant is also presumed positive. Both cases are associated and may be the result of recent travel, the health department said.
Both people also are in isolation, and close contacts are being identified and, when appropriate, ordered to quarantine.
"The owners of both restaurants are continuing to ensure enhanced cleaning of all frequently touched surfaces is conducted frequently, physical distancing is maintained when possible, and face coverings will continue to be required for all service employees," the health department said in a statement.
The Taco Bell employee worked 5 p.m. to midnight Sept. 3 and 4. The Angus Branch worked 3-9 p.m. Sept. 6 and 7.
For more information, call the Barry County Health Department at 417-847-2114.
