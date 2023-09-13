The ninth annual Joplin Arts Fest will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Cornell Complex, 212 W. Seventh St.
The festival will feature 40 local and regional artists in the disciplines of painting, printmaking, jewelry, ceramics, mixed media, sculpture, woodworking and more. Artists will be located outside on the Leggett & Platt Green and inside the Beshore Performance Hall.
Eight live performances, featuring piano, jazz, rock ‘n’ roll, ballet, swing dancing and more, will be held on the stage north of the Leggett & Platt Green. The performances are made possible by Connect2Culture.
Food offerings including barbecue, burgers, sandwiches, snow cones, funnel cakes and beverages will be available for purchase. Indoor and outdoor bars will serve wine, beer and cocktails.
William Jeffrey Jones from The Clay Cup will offer live pottery wheel demonstrations. Spiva Center for the Arts will host an art station where attendees can make tie-dyed T-shirts and bandannas.
The 2023 awardee of the Black, Indigenous and People of Color Scholarship is fiber artist Amanda Calderón-Kidston. The scholarship, which was funded this year by Naomi Gonzales, Sean Hickey and Heather and Kile Lesmeister, aims to encourage greater accessibility and inclusion by waiving all festival fees and offering cash stipends to assist with other festival-related costs.
Joplin Arts Fest is a partnership of Connect2Culture, Downtown Joplin Alliance, Post Art Library and Spiva Center for the Arts. It is sponsored by the Joplin Regional Artists Coalition, Greenlight Dispensary and Visit Joplin.
