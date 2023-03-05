A Noel teenager was injured in a single-vehicle crash at 11:55 p.m. Friday on Highway 59, about 2 miles north of Noel, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Victor M. Morales, 19, was taken to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with minor injuries.
The patrol report stated the southbound Morales vehicle ran off the road and hit a guardrail.
• A Carthage resident was injured in a single-vehicle crash at 9:10 p.m. Friday on Garrison Avenue in Fidelity in Jasper County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Cory R. Buerge, 40, was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin with serious injuries.
The patrol report stated the northbound Buerge vehicle ran off the road, hit two trees and overturned.
