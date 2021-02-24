Owners of a local moving company who purchase surplus items from customers are lending a hand to anyone in need of warmth this winter.
Last week’s extremely cold weather left many residents without access to water and/or power, and seeing people struggling to stay warm inspired Joshua and Courtney Maresh, owners of JoMo Moving, to take action.
“It comes down to community responsibility, and we take from the community, as far as business, and I think we need to give back as much as we can,” Courtney Maresh said.
The husband and wife opened a resale shop called JoMo Bazaar on East 32nd Street in September. They sell everything from furniture to small appliances at a discounted price. Every quarter, a portion of their sales proceeds is donated to a local organization or charity.
“When we do moves, if someone says they’re downsizing or getting a divorce and don’t need all of their items, we’ll offer them money off their move for the items,” Courtney Maresh said. “People were either throwing it away or leaving it behind. They’d ask us to take it to the dump, and I said I’d rather just buy it and sell it. Last quarter, we donated $350 to the Boys & Girls Club and to the Humane Society.”
In early February, the JoMo team set out clothing racks filled with jackets, sweaters and bedding for anyone in need. Courtney Maresh said not many people were prepared for the bitter cold and that they wanted to offer what they could.
“We pulled all of the winter clothes, the bedding, blankets, comforters and everything from the warehouse and store, and we put up a 24/7 rack,” she said. “If you don’t want to be seen, you can come by at night. People have been stopping by and leaving items, which is great. It will stay out through the cold weather. There’s no shame in needing something.”
Jeff Raberding, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Springfield, said temperatures dipped as low as minus 15 degrees Feb. 16. It wasn’t until the weekend when temperatures reached above freezing.
“On Feb. 8, the high was freezing,” Raberding said. “That was the last time, all of the way until you get to Feb. 20, that the high reached 32 or above. That’s quite a stretch.”
Brandy Brogan, secretary and clerk at JoMo Bazaar, has five children and donated a bunch of clothes her youngsters have outgrown. Brogan said she has received help in the past and wanted to pay it forward.
“They outgrow their clothes about every two weeks,” she said. “I’ve definitely struggled, especially when I was younger. I had my first kid when I was 18, and I know how hard it is. My kids grow out of their clothes constantly, and if you don’t get secondhand help," it's a big expense every couple of months.
At the end of the cold snap, any remaining winter items will be donated to an area nonprofit. JoMo Bazaar is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and is located at 1504 E. 32nd St. For more information, call 417-627-5657.
Dress to impress
Friday will be the last day to contribute to Missouri Southern State University’s annual Dress to Impress professional clothing giveaway for students. The event allows students to start or expand their professional wardrobe to prepare for the upcoming Spring Career Fair and their careers.
The giveaway is sponsored by the university’s Career Services office and the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce’s Young Professionals Network. Monetary donations are also welcome.
“People can bring clothing and other items directly to Career Services in Spiva Library, or to the chamber at 320 E. Fourth St.,” Alex Gandy, director of Career Services, said in a statement. “Clothing in medium or large sizes is always needed. We ran out of those sizes last year. Jewelry and shoes are always a big need, as they can be relatively expensive for students.”
The event is slated for Wednesday, March 3, through Friday, March 5, in Billingsly Student Center’s Connor Ballroom.
“This event has been modified to include social distancing measures," Gandy said. "Masks and social distancing will be incorporated for each day of the event. Safety of students and volunteers is our top priority.”
