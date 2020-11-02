At some point tonight, when a ringing phone is answered, the ensuing conversation between two former Joplin men will carry on an election night tradition that dates to 1980.
It was on Nov. 4 of that year when 19-year-old Mark Powell picked up the phone and dialed the number of his high school buddy, 20-year-old John C. Cooper, to talk about the presidential election, which ended with a landslide victory for Republican Ronald Reagan.
Tonight’s phone call will mark another between the two friends in the past 40 years.
“One of the things that’s so special about what we do is that we live in an age where politics is tearing people apart — few friendships flourish because of politics,” Powell said. “It’s politics that’s kept our friendship together for almost four decades.”
Added Cooper, a Missouri Southern State University graduate: “I look forward to these calls. I would say each election feels important at the time, (whether) presidential or midterm.”
Both men describe themselves as “political junkies.”
“I was a strange child,” Powell said. “I think my parents thought they’d brought home the wrong child from the hospital,” said Powell, who currently lives in Columbia, South Carolina. “I went through a phase where I kept (political) scrapbooks. Normal kids played football; I sat up all night long watching the 1972 Republican and Democrat conventions.”
The original 1980 call had nothing to do with waxing about childhood memories, or to debate the merits of a Reagan or Jimmy Carter presidency. The reason Powell called Cooper was due to a far more practical reason: “I wanted to find out what was going on in my home state,” he said.
Attending college in Tulsa, Oklahoma, at the time, Powell had no access to Missouri poll results.
“This was 1980,” he said. “It was the dark ages, long before the internet” or even 24-hour cable news channels. “If you wanted information, you had to call someone.”
Cooper, who still lived in Joplin and was a student at Missouri Southern State College, was the perfect person for Powell to call. Soon, the results of the night got both men excited. At the time, Powell said, President Jimmy Carter had been leading in most of the early exit polls, and on election night, “everybody kept reporting it was too close to call. But then Reagan winds up winning 44 states in a landslide, and the Republicans even took the (majority) U.S. Senate for the first time in my lifetime. It was a huge surprise, and it was exciting to be a part of that.”
More “information-seeking” calls would follow — in 1982, 1984 and 1986. But by 1988, something had drastically changed.
“Originally, it was me wanting to see what was going on back home,” Powell said. “By ‘88, it’d become great fun. It’d become tradition.”
The predictions of the two friends didn’t’ always pan out, however.
“I don’t believe we saw (the outcome) from 2000 presidential election to be so close, or the 1994 midterm elections,” Cooper said. “And I think we both thought George H.W. Bush would be reelected. (And) sometimes we’d disagree on the outcomes and who would win key states.”
Still, “lots of (good) memories,” he added.
“Some of the elections were historic, and some of the elections were rather ho-hum,” Powell said. “But they’re still presidential elections and (changing) seats in Congress.”
Overall, “it’s been a really fun thing,” he said. “We’ve gone from being literally teens to now entering Social Security age; it’s (been nice) to have this shared interest.”
No prediction
While John C. Cooper and Mark Powell called the winner of the 2016 election, there are “too many wild cards” to predict a winner between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, Powell said.
“I’ve always had great fun with my politics; I enjoy it,” Powell said. “I don’t view people who have different views from mine as enemies. I don’t get that mentality at all. I just have a different view, a different perspective. That’s all.”
