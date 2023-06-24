Two people from Crane were killed in a two-vehicle crash shortly after 10:30 p.m. Friday at Highways 37 and 60 in Monett, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Larry A. Block, 53, driver of a westbound car, and passenger Lydia E. Shorey, 61, both of Crane, were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of a northbound pickup truck, Rafael Conteras Maldonado, 19, was not injured.
The truck was being pursued by a Lawrence County deputy and did not stop at a signal at the intersection, and struck the Block vehicle broadside, according to the state patrol. No further information was available Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.