Two people from Crane were killed in a two-vehicle crash shortly after 10:30 p.m. Friday at Highways 37 and 60 in Monett, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Larry A. Block, 53, driver of a westbound car, and passenger Lydia E. Shorey, 61, both of Crane, were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of a northbound pickup truck, Rafael Conteras Maldonado, 19, was not injured.

The truck was being pursued by a Lawrence County deputy and did not stop at a signal at the intersection, and struck the Block vehicle broadside, according to the state patrol. No further information was available Saturday.

