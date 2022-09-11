Two people were killed in a two-vehicle crash at 4:35 a.m. Saturday on Missouri Highway 43, six miles south of Liberal in Barton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The driver of one vehicle, Shelby K. Stinnett, 30, of Joplin, and a passenger in the second vehicle, a 17-year-old boy from Oronogo, both were pronounced dead at the scene by the Barton County coroner, the patrol said.
The driver of the second vehicle and another passenger, a 15-year-old boy from Carl Junction and a 16-year-old boy from Joplin, were taken to regional hospitals with serious injuries, the patrol said.
The patrol said Stinnett's southbound vehicle crossed the center line and struck the teens' vehicle head-on.
