NEOSHO, Mo. — A small plane with two people and a dog on board that originated from the Neosho airport crashed in Colorado on Wednesday afternoon.
Both people and the dog died in the crash, according to Kim Spuhler, public information officer with the South Metro Fire Rescue department, in the south Denver area.
The plane, a Lancair Evolution, was inbound for Centennial Airport near Lone Tree, Colorado, south of Denver, and crashed at 1:45 p.m. about 4 miles south of the airport, she said.
"We know the plane hit an electrical line and crashed."
No names have been released.
Still gathering information. Plane hit electrical line. Brush fire is under control. Units are being careful around electrical lines until charge is mitigated. pic.twitter.com/BVez7P3xGO— South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) June 16, 2021
Spuhler said the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.
