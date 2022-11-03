SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Two separate multimillion-dollar projects remain intrinsically connected when it comes to combatting potential water shortages in the Joplin metro area in the coming decades.
At the annual regional water conference sponsored by the Tri-State Water Resource Coalition earlier this week, updates were given concerning two projects that, if enacted, would directly affect Joplin residents in the years to come: Missouri American Water Co.’s dam and reservoir south of Joplin in Newton County, and a proposal by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City District, to reallocate water from Stockton Lake to help meet future water supply needs for Southwest Missouri communities, including Joplin.
Joplin now draws 85% of its drinking water from Shoal Creek, with the rest obtained from groundwater wells that reach deep into the Ozark aquifer. However, Shoal Creek is a limited water source. Studies have shown the combined Shoal Creek and the aquifer lying beneath Southwest Missouri won’t be able to handle the population and economic growth projected for the Joplin metro area over the next 50 years. Should a drought similar to the one the Joplin area experienced between 1952 and 1956, in which 45 of 65 months recorded below-normal precipitation, it would cause significant strains on the regional water supply.
Area lakes are commonly used as sources for drinking water, including Stockton and Table Rock Lake, for examples. In fact, Springfield officials have used Stockton Lake as a supplemental water supply source since the mid-1990s, with water piped from Cedar County and flowed into Fellows Lake north of town.
Because of Joplin’s reliance on Shoal Creek, and without a reliable way to store and safe-keep excess water when the river is swollen following heavy rains, “it just flows right past and is gone forever — that’s it,” said Missouri American’s Ben Teymouri, project manager overseeing ground work for the utility.
Right now, “we just don’t have any place big enough to hold enough water” for Joplin’s needs, said Matt Barnhart, director of operations for Missouri American Water of the Southwest Region.
Reservoir update
The $200 million reservoir proposed south of Joplin — covering 1,100 acres formed by a dam constructed along Shoal Creek tributary Baynham Branch in Newton County — would serve as a drinking water “holding tank,” according to the company. Joplin, on average, uses about 13 million gallons per day, and has a record peak demand of 21.7 million gallons in a day. Thanks to drought conditions over the years, American Water has come close to initiating mandatory conservation practices.
“Eighty-five percent of our (water) flow comes from Shoal Creek, and most of the time there’s plenty of water — there’s more than enough,” Teymouri said, “but other times during dry periods, things can dry up quickly.”
Water for the reservoir would come from three possible sources: Baynham Branch, water that would be diverted into the reservoir via a pipeline from Shoal Creek during periods of high flows, and possibly water that could be pumped via pipeline into the reservoir from Stockton Lake if an allocation is ultimately granted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers early next year. Regardless of where the source water comes from, Missouri American hopes to provide up to 30 million gallons of water per day to its Joplin users.
“If we can capture that water, and store it … (or) if we were connected to a regional pipeline, it would be even easier to keep that flow going,” Teymouri said.
In his update, Teymouri said work continues with the design and permitting phases, with most of the on-the-ground field investigation work completed.
He said they have contacted and gained access to the property of 30 of the 31 property owners living in the footprint of the planned reservoir. That last property owner, he said, they can’t track down.
“This is private property that we’re investigating with this project,” he said. “There are people who have lived there for a long time … a lot of them are not very happy with the situation, and we’re not happy with that situation either.” He said he wished they could find a perfect spot of federally owned land where the proposed dam and reservoir could be built without interfering with private landowners, but such a scenario simply doesn’t exist. “It’s an unfortunate situation ... they are very good people.”
Teymouri said they continue the legal process concerning gaining access to the private property for the reservoir, though compensation has been provided, he added. The company will continue “talking with the (property owners) and communicating with them and doing what we can to work this out.”
In his report, he said no endangered mussels — Neosho mucket, rabbitsfoot, western fanshell and purple Lilliput — have been discovered so far, though 11.4 acres of wetlands have been identified and will need to be relocated from the reservoir’s footprint, which is “a common procedure,” he said.
This time last year, Tom Aley, the hydrogeologist and president of the Ozark Underground Laboratory who was hired by property owners Glenn and Randy Brown, of Diamond, thinks the project will fail because the karst nature of the site will result in “major leakage” within the basin, which has several losing stream segments.
Karst refers to a type of topography that consists of limestone, dolomite and other soluble rock, and it is characterized by caves, sinkholes, losing surface streams and underground streams.
“If you put a dam there, you are going to have a big, dry mud hole,” Aley said last fall. “We have done some pretty major investigation. My clients are very concerned with this.”
In their report, Aley and his senior project scientist David Woods concluded “that this is a high-risk project that is very likely to not provide the additional water supply that Joplin needs.”
According to a summer 2022 reservoir update by Missouri American, the reservoir project was initiated with the karst bedrock considerations in mind.
“A significant portion of the field investigation was devoted to better understanding the limestone bedrock that underlies the reservoir footprint to help facilitate the design of a successful project,” according to the report. “Reservoirs have been constructed in similar environments both in Southwest Missouri and across the country. The construction means and methods required for this environment are well known in the industry and have been repeatedly and successfully time-tested and proven to work.”
The reservoir project team continues “to coordinate with state and federal resource agencies to secure the necessary permits for construction and operation” of both the dam and reservoir, the summer newsletter stated.
Stockton Lake
An update was given by Jennifer Henggeler concerning the ongoing supply storage reallocation feasibility study being conducted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers concerning Stockton Lake, which lies 90 miles north of Joplin. The study, dating back to 2007, was in response to a request from the Tri-State Water Resource Coalition in 2003 to potentially use the lake water to fill in “demand gaps” for Southwest Missouri’s drinking water during times of drought.
During Tuesday’s regional conference at Missouri State University’s Darr Agricultural Center, Henggeler said they have chosen as their primary plan, formerly known as “Alternative 7,” which is the reallocation of 45,750 acre-feet of water from Stockton Lake’s multipurpose pool and 49,000 acre-feet from the flood control pool. Water allocation is the process of distributing water supplies to meet the various requirements of a community.
Similar to what is now common practice in Springfield, a pipeline would feed Stockton lake water to Southwest Missouri communities such as Lamar, Carthage and, at the end of the line, Joplin.
Reallocating 90,200 acre-feet from the lake’s multipurpose pool only was considered as a possible option but later dropped, Henggeler said.
Recommending Alternative 7 “is the most efficient means to meet the present and future water supply needs” without significantly impacting the lake as far as changes in average annual surface water elevations, she added. The plan is waiting final approval from the federal government, with a director’s report anticipated in February, 2023. Should it receive approval, reallocation would cost almost $45 million in capital costs, she said.
“Water today is going to be cheaper than it will be tomorrow,” said Dan Johnson, Joplin’s public works director, “so now is the time to be looking at it” for the welfare of future generations.
