MIAMI, Okla. — Police in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Monday confirmed there were two more victims of a shooting during an Oklahoma high school football against Miami.
Police said over there weekend that one 17-year-old died and another 17-year-old was wounded in the shooting Friday at McLain High School for Science and Technology in Tulsa. But authorities said Monday that two more victims were treated for gunshot wounds — a 20-year-old woman and a 9-year-old girl. Both were treated and released from a hospital, Tulsa police said.
Police said the shooter fled. No arrests have been made.
Over the weekend, Miami Public Schools said it will no longer travel to Tulsa’s McClain High School for any activities.
Superintendent Nick Highsmith wrote on a post on Facebook that “as long as I am Superintendent of Schools, Miami will not travel to Tulsa McLain again to participate in any school activity. I cannot allow our players, students, staff and family members to return to a place where we have repeatedly been put in danger.”
Friday’s was not the first shooting during a football game at McClain. In 2016, one minor was injured in a shooting during a game against Tahlequah Sequoyah.
“MPS will accept any consequences that come from this decision,” Highsmith also wrote.
Highsmith also noted in the letter that some in his community are questioning why they play McClain, and he explained that the game is scheduled through the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association and that Miami’s opponents are not chosen by the Miami district.
Also on Monday, Cleveland Public Schools Superintendent Alan Baker announced they have canceled their game against McLain, set for Friday.
