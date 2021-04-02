PITTSBURG, Kan. — A 51-year-old woman is facing an array of charges after police allegedly found 2 pounds of methamphetamine and more than 100 oxycodone pills in a vehicle she was driving Thursday night in Pittsburg.
Pittsburg police said Amy Jo Fontaine, of Pittsburg, was arrested following a traffic stop about 11:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of North Rouse Street.
Police said an officer stopped a vehicle Fontaine was driving for traffic violations, and a police dog alerted on the vehicle for the presence of narcotics. A search of the vehicle turned up the pills, some marijuana and the meth, on which police put an estimated street value of $70,000.
Charged with felony counts of distribution of stimulants and narcotics, felony counts of possession of methamphetamine and narcotics and misdemeanor counts of possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, Fontaine was being held at the Crawford County Jail on a bond of $75,000.
