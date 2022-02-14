Two residents objected Monday to rezoning residential property in their neighborhood for commercial use, but Joplin’s Planning and Zoning commission decided to go forward with a recommendation to make the change.
The issue pits residents on South Highview Avenue, who rebuilt or bought houses there after the neighborhood was destroyed by the 2011 tornado, against city zoning plans that call for the area to be converted to business use.
Land owner Brad Fagan applied for the change to a C-3 commercial zoning use, the highest level of commercial use available in the city’s zoning code. His properties are 2023, 2047, 2101 and 2121 S. Highview Ave. The property had been residential before the tornado.
Fagan said he has had the lots available for sale since 2012 with no offers for residential development there. He said the city’s comprehensive land-use plan and a post-tornado recovery plan both identify that area as commercial because it backs up to businesses along the Range Line business corridor.
After the tornado, city officials decided that more commercial sites were needed along major corridors such as 20th Street and that commercially designed areas should be deepened by adding properties that had previously been residential.
Fagan said he sought commercial zoning because he has a potential buyer who would wants it rezoned. He said the buyer would build a family entertainment enterprise on the land.
A member of the zoning commission, Mary Ann Phillips, asked city staff how the residential neighbors would be buffered from a commercial enterprise.
City planner Keegan Stanton said any new commercial structure would be built facing Range Line and would be asked to obtain agreements with businesses fronting Range Line for access through their properties. He said a buffer such as a landscaped area of trees and plants could be installed along the back of the building on Highview as a neighborhood aesthetic and to limit light and traffic on the residential street.
Sarah Coleman, who lives in the 2100 block of South Highview Avenue, is one of the residents who testified against the proposed change. She said city officials encouraged residents displaced by the tornado to rebuild their homes in the area where they lived. She did, but she said she’s had to defend her residential neighborhood from commercial encroachment three times since then.
Commercial development next to her house would “take the value of our homes down to next to nothing,” she said. “This has been hanging over my head for 11 years. I ask that this be stopped once and for all and make Highview residential.”
The first attempt to commercialize that stretch of Highview Avenue in 2012 created a neighborhood disagreement when four property owners who wanted commercial zoning were opposed by six neighbors. That effort did not receive final approval by the City Council.
Current resident Tyson Schmidt, who also lives in the 2100 block of South Highview Avenue, also said the city encouraged residents to build there and that commercial development will devalue the area and create more traffic.
He was asked if other residents are going to oppose the zoning request. He said he did not know yet because he has only talked to one neighbor, but he is willing to continue his opposition.
The city’s planning and development director, Troy Bolander, said the city’s land-use maps have long called for Highview to become a commercial corridor. He told the commissioners that while the houses were there before the tornado, the “question is ‘What is the best use of the property?’ Residential is probably not (the best use) because it’s close to a high-traffic area.”
Stanton said the panel could consider a less intensive commercial classification or a high residential classification such as one for apartments.
Commissioner Janice Steele suggested amending the zoning request to C-1 commercial, a lesser classification with restrictions on what types of businesses could locate there. But Fagan said he would withdraw his request if that was to be the case.
Steele said Highview is already zoned commercially on the north side of 20th Street. Bolander said a planned district designation could be added to the C-3, which would give the city some oversight over the site plan and requirements for the buffer.
After a motion for C-1 planned development failed, a motion to recommend C-3 zoning with a planned district passed with five commissioners in favor and one absent.
It will go to City Council for final action March 7.
