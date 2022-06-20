NEOSHO, Mo. — An auction of two tiny houses, made by high school students participating in a Crowder College construction program, is entering its final days.
The two cabins were designed and built by students in the college's building trades program, which will benefit from proceeds of the auction.
Taught by instructor Scott Cianci, the class is usually popular with students, with 30 to 40 students registering each year. The class has been offered at Crowder since 2015, and students from Neosho, McDonald County, Seneca, East Newton and Diamond high schools sign up for it.
"They start from concepts, and other than sticking to 12-by-24 dimensions, they do the design and build the structure to completion," said Cindy Brown, spokesperson for the college. "They read blueprints, do the framing, install the electrical and plumbing, everything."
Each of the tiny houses feature full kitchens, full bathrooms, queen-sized sleeping areas, washer and dryer hookups and metal siding. Brown said the students got creative with the design in order to increase the living space inside — one has an elevated kitchen area for storing a bed underneath, and the other one features a loft for another bed.
The houses are built on 6-by-6-foot skids for increased mobility, so that winners can transport them to their chosen sites.
"At first, students would build a house on a lot in town," Brown said. "But tiny homes became popular. ... We have had people buy them to put on a creek or lake."
The students also built two duck blinds for auction. The blinds are elevated and outfitted with 2-by-3-foot windows on all sides.
The auction for them ends at noon Wednesday. Interested bidders can place their bids at https://one.bidpal.net/tinyhouse2022/welcome.
