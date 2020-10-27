NEOSHO, Mo. — Two of three defendants charged with shooting at a police officer who tried to pull their vehicle over Sept. 12 in Seneca have been ordered to stand trial.
Associate Judge Christine Rhoades decided at the conclusion of a preliminary hearing Monday in Newton County Circuit Court that there was probable cause for Bradley R. Holmes Jr., 24, of Miami, Oklahoma, and Tony L. Helms, 53, of Baxter Springs, Kansas, to stand trial on charges of first-degree assault of a special victim, armed criminal action and aiding or abetting the discharging of a firearm from a motor vehicle.
The judge set Holmes' initial appearance in a trial division of the court for Nov. 24 and Helms' initial appearance for Nov. 17.
A third defendant charged in the case, Kenneth C. Nelums, 59, of Picher, Oklahoma, is awaiting a mental health examination and has yet to have a preliminary hearing.
The shooting followed a police officer's attempt to pull over a pickup truck that was leaving the Big Daddy's convenience store parking lot in Seneca for having license plates that did not match the vehicle. A pursuit ensued down Missouri Highway 43 south of town with shots fired out the back of the truck through a sliding rear window.
No one was injured in the shooting, but a probable-cause affidavit states that rounds struck the center of the windshield, the front license plate and near both headlights of the officer's car. The officer had a rider in his car at the time; he stopped to let the rider out when he realized he was drawing fire from the fleeing vehicle.
The driver turned on to Rya Lane, left the roadway and drove through a fence into a field before crashing into a tree about a third of a mile off the roadway. Newton County deputies and Seneca police found a .22-caliber rifle and a sandal on the ground by the truck as well as a 12-gauge shotgun and a .45-caliber handgun on the passenger's side floorboard.
Video surveillance obtained from the store led to the eventual arrest of all three occupants of the truck. Holmes was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries after being arrested.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.