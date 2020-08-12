A local church has stepped forward to make sure that residents needing some extra help during the COVID-19 pandemic have enough to eat.
More than 20 tons of food and supplies were donated Wednesday to Souls Harbor Joplin and We Care of the Four States to help combat hunger in the community. The donation was made by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
This is welcome news for our area. Recent reports from the World Health Organization show that more people were going hungry even before the pandemic, and another 83 million to 132 million people may go hungry in 2020 as a result of the economic recession triggered by COVID-19.
Learn more about the donation and the agencies it will benefit in a story by reporter Kimberly Barker, with pictures from photographer Laurie Sisk. Check out joplinglobe.com or Thursday's print edition.
We're also working on:
- A story about the creation of a federal commission to plan the centennial of Route 66.
- An update about the coronavirus outbreak at Spring River Christian Village in Joplin.
- A look at a 28-year-old cold case in Joplin -- the disappearance of Tracy Pickett, aged 14, on Aug. 12, 1992.
Thanks for reading, and have a great evening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.