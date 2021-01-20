It was time to go.
Staffers and other agents had, more than once, tried to usher away then-Vice President Joe Biden, saying that he had a schedule to keep. Members of the media were waiting, as well as dignitaries.
But Biden stayed put and kept talking to Joplin High School students.
In 2014, after a dedication ceremony for the new high school, Biden met with about a dozen students and took part in a "policy" conversation with them, said Kerry Sachetta, assistant superintendent of operations for the Joplin School District. In B hall, the students stood in a semicircle around Biden, who had a frank conversation about issues they wanted to talk about.
"He would pose a question, then get a response, then he'd answer that, not just going to the next question," said Sachetta, then the principal of the high school. "He went on for more than 45 minutes. People tugged on his coat for 15 minutes at least, telling him it was time to go. But he was engaged in a real sincere conversation."
As Biden was sworn in Wednesday as the nation's 46th president, members of the school community remembered when Biden visited Joplin to help dedicate the high school, rebuilt in the wake of the 2011 tornado. His visit included a tour of the new building and a speech, during which he wore a Joplin baseball cap.
“I’m here because you are the heart and soul of America,” Biden said during his speech. "You are the example of who we are as a people. We never bend; we never break; we never stop; and we always rebuild, and that’s why I’m here. It’s remarkable.”
High school students sat in the front rows for his speech, Sachetta said. Afterward, a 6.5-mile ribbon, representing the distance the tornado was on the ground, was cut. The event also included live eagles on display.
Biden was part of a group that included Gov. Jay Nixon., U.S. Rep. Billy Long and U.S. Secretary of Education Arne Duncan. The visit was cherished highly because it was a large display of support from the federal government, said C.J. Huff, then the district superintendent.
"That was special," Huff said Wednesday. "I don't care what party you are in, but anytime a president or vice president visits, that's special. It was nice for someone at the federal level to recognize the accomplishment we made as a community in reopening the high school. He knew how important that was to recovery, because the high school is the heartbeat of our community."
But that conversation with the students stood out as the most remarkable, impressive points of his visit.
Rylee Hartwell, a 2015 graduate of the high school, was one of the students in that conversation.
"He was someone who was very relatable, common in his conversation, and was very compassionate," Hartwell said Wednesday. "He was easy to connect with, and he was interested in us students. It was very 'what you see is what you get.' He didn't change himself in front of the camera."
Hartwell said Biden has not changed since meeting him that day — he has remained the same through the campaign and the transitional period. Many of the themes of rebuilding and healing, expressed during that 2014 dedication ceremony, he also heard during Biden's inaugural address, as he called for unity and resilience in the face of deep division.
"I don't think that's a focus group-tested talking point for him," Hartwell said. "I think that's something he's really interested in. Although we don't agree on some issues, I can respect him as a man and compassionate, caring public servant."
Sachetta also said he sees some parallels. He did not get to watch Biden's inauguration address because of the demands of his day.
"He's been saying he is going to listen and talk to people," Sachetta said. "I observed that firsthand. I also observed that he had time for a lot of people. So if that's what he says he'll do as president, I guess we'll see what happens."
