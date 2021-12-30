As 2021 draws to a close, we recall the events that have brought us to this point.
The year was again dominated by the COVID-19 pandemic, which now has killed more than 823,000 Americans and nearly 5.5 million people worldwide. Vaccines became widely available this year, but the political divide over the disease and recommended mitigation measures only deepened in the U.S.
Locally, Joplin marked a milestone in 2021: the 10th anniversary of the May 2011 tornado, which killed 161 people and damaged or destroyed thousands of homes, businesses and other buildings. A number of significant construction projects, including Dover Hill Elementary School, the Harry M. Cornell Arts & Entertainment Complex, a new Joplin courts building and Kansas City University’s College of Dental Medicine campus in Joplin, got underway this year.
The Globe covered these events and many more in 2021, and photographers Roger Nomer and Laurie Sisk were there every step of the way. Here, they share their most memorable photos of the year and give us some behind-the-scenes insight into these pictures.
