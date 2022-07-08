CARTHAGE, Mo. — The results of a year of hard work and years of learning and practice by hundreds of youth will be on display over the next few days as the 2022 Jasper County Youth Fair takes over Carthage’s Municipal Park.
Events kick off this weekend with conference judging of small exhibits and the pageants. The Jasper County Youth Fair pageant will name a Little Miss and Mister, Junior Princess, Princess and Queen, and will take place at 4 p.m. Saturday at the Grace Pointe Assembly of God Church, 1605 Baker Blvd.
Roxanne Willard, Jasper County Youth Fair board secretary, said it is truly a yearlong process for the board and the young people who exhibit to get ready for this big event.
“We’ll start on next year’s fair just after this year’s fair is finished up,” Willard said. “In October we’ll start getting things in order, making changes where we want to tweak. It’s a yearlong project for these kids so when they get to that point and they’re at the fair, they’re really excited to share what they’ve done and their journey of getting there.”
Something new for the fair is a talent show scheduled for 5 p.m. Friday, immediately ahead of the big market sale.
“It’s open to all ages; you do not have to be a 4H or FFA member to take part the talent show,” Willard said. “There’s a link on our Facebook page where you can sign up for it so we know how many people we will have.”
The first official shows of the fair are the cat show at 4 p.m. Saturday and the dog show starting at 8 a.m. Sunday at the arena.
Daily guide
• Monday is a workday at the fairgrounds, where kids and adults prepare their stalls and the grounds. “The kids will come out and we’ll be painting fences this year," Willard said. “We hope we have a bunch of kids to help paint so it doesn't take all day.”
• Tuesday's highlights are the horse and mule show starting at 9 a.m. and lasting for much of the day. Large animals and poultry start to arrive, the rabbits are checked and the cavy show, peewee rabbit show and rabbit show all take place between 5 and 6:15 p.m.
• Wednesday includes goats and sheep weigh-ins and the poultry show.
The dairy goat, board goat and swine shows take place Wednesday evening and ice cream will be served, sponsored by Peck and Jen’s Frozen Custard. Live music will play from 7 to 9 p.m.
• Thursday starts with market steer show at 8 a.m. followed by the feeder steer and the bull show. The sheep show starts at noon with the sheep lead line coming after that.
The younger fair participants take over the show starting at 5 p.m., with the peewee shows starting at 6 p.m. for goats, sheep, bucket calf, swine, poultry and others.
One of the truly special moments of the fair starts after the peewee shows with the Herding Heroes show, Willard said.
“Herding Heroes allows kids with special needs to be able to show an animal that maybe they otherwise couldn’t show or participate in the fair,” Willard said. “We team them up with one of our kids who is showing to help them so no one gets hurt and everyone has a good time. We have four belt buckles, provided by Race Brothers, to give out in that. They all get a medallion and a T-shirt as well, and it’s really just heartwarming to watch."
Another popular event for young people is the pedal tractor pull for children ages 2-10. Willard said this is a popular event that usually attracts a crowd.
“We’ve added fourth-place trophies this year because we’ve had so much participation,” Willard said. “... It is something to see; those kids just pedal their hearts out. You don’t have to be affiliated with 4H or FFA or a fair participant. Anyone that wants to do it can enter.”
• The fair will begin to wind down on Friday. Events kick off with a continental breakfast for the exhibitors, sponsored by Old Missouri Bank and Highland Dairy.
The dairy show starts in the arena at 8 a.m. followed by the 4H bucket calf show, baby beef show and showmanship classes.
The talent show starts at 5 p.m. leading up to one of the biggest events of the fair: the market animal sale at 7 p.m. in the fair arena.
This sale is different because bidders aren't bidding to take the animals home; the exhibitor keeps the animal and the money that is bid to use however they like. Many exhibitors use the money to help pay their bills for the animal they raised or to start a new project for next year's fair.
• Next Saturday’s events include the livestock judging contest where 4H and FFA members show off what they’ve learned about how the judges do their work. At noon is the tug-of-war contest, pitting teams of young people in the show arena on either end of a long thick rope.
Commented
