MIAMI, Okla. — Local Environmental Action Demanded, or LEAD Agency, this week will host its 23rd annual Tar Creek Conference at which scientists, doctors and government agencies will give the latest updates on the challenges posed by mining-waste contamination.
The conference is slated for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. All three days will be conducted virtually on Zoom, and the recorded sessions will be posted on the LEAD Agency’s website. Registration is free.
Rebecca Jim, executive director of the LEAD Agency, created the annual conference over two decades ago to keep the public informed about the ongoing work at the Tar Creek Superfund Site, which spans over 40 square miles in the former mining area in Ottawa County. It was added to the federal National Priorities List in 1983, making it one of the oldest Superfund sites in the country.
Professionals involved in cleanup efforts, environmental studies and health effects may speak at the conferences and give the public a breakdown on the status of the site.
“It’s a pretty complicated thing to understand how government agencies can take damaged land and begin to fix it,” said Jim. “They talk in a way that community members don’t understand, so we’ve invited these officials to come tell it to our citizens what they’re doing. This gives them the opportunity to ask for more details and understand how it works. The conferences allow the regulators, policy makers and researchers to know us as people and people who have great needs, great wants and great desires for a clean environment.”
Tuesday: Day One
The three-day virtual event kicks off at 1 p.m. Tuesday with a Tar Creek 101 discussion in which people new to the topic will learn about the Superfund site and the issues surrounding it. The subject of toxic flooding of the creek will begin at 2 p.m.
“The floods that happen here are also exacerbated by the fact that it flows from a Superfund site and down into a drinking water reservoir,” said Jim.
Wednesday: Day Two
Wednesday will feature officials with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the Quapaw Nation, the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality and a medical doctor to give updates on different areas of Tar Creek and its health effects.
From 9 a.m. to noon, Katrina Coltrain, the cleanup project manager with the EPA, will discuss Operable Unit 4 with Zach Bradley, of ODEQ and Craig Kreman, of the Quapaw Nation.
During cleanup, a site can be divided into a number of distinct areas depending on the complexity of the problems associated with the site. These areas are called operable units. Tar Creek has six operable units.
Operable Unit 4 of the Tar Creek Superfund Site addresses chat piles, other mine and mill waste, and smelter waste. This includes areas like Picher where mine and mill residues and smelter wastes have been placed, deposited, stored, disposed of, or otherwise have come to be located as a result of mining, milling, smelting or related operations, according to the EPA.
The OU4 remedial action activities began in 2009 and are ongoing. Coltrain will also give updates on OU5, which focuses on surface water and sediments. After a break, Kristen Bliss, of ODEQ, will address yard cleanup at OU2, the site that covers residential areas.
Dr. Robert O. Wright, pediatrician, medical toxicologist and environmental epidemiologist at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York, will also discuss the health effects of heavy metals on children.
“We wanted to keep letting these regulators understand that they’re here because of children and children’s exposure to lead, but it’s not the only metal they’re being exposed to,” said Jim. “Dr. Wright headed up the Metals Assessment Targeting Community Health birth cohort (study) where we signed up 700 local mothers and their babies and completed a study on the multiple metals’ effects on their children. Some of those children were born with metal exposure at birth. The study lasted about 10 years, and Dr. Wright was the principal investigator on the project.”
At 2 p.m., Robert Nairn, of the University of Oklahoma, will focus on the progress being made with passive water treatment systems, which have been successful at removing heavy metals from upwelling mine water through a series of different filtration processes. The systems are located in Commerce, Okla.
Ellen Isbell, of ODEQ, will then touch on OU1, which addresses surface water and groundwater.
Thursday: Day 3
The final day of the conference will start with a writers circle at 9 a.m. with authors Kathryn Savage, Michael Nirenberg and Maryann Hurtt, who focus on stories related to the Superfund site. This year’s keynote speaker, Niall Kirkwood of Harvard School of Design, will discuss landscape designs at 10 a.m. of what the site could potentially look like in the future.
At noon, Jennifer Little with the University of the Pacific will then present her drone photography of how Tar Creek looks now. James Walkingstick, a local attending Harvard and a board member with the LEAD Agency, will discuss the future of land use at 2 p.m. The rest of the topics will also focus on Tar Creek’s future. The conference will conclude with an online rally for Tar Creek that will feature music, reflection and appreciation at 6 p.m.
Conference theme
This year’s conference follows a quote by author Loren Eiseley, who said, “If there is magic on this planet, it is contained in water.” Jim said this was selected because for the Ottawa County community, the issue is water quality.
“The big picture is to fix Tar Creek for the future,” she said.
Toxic heavy metals like lead, cadmium and zinc have contaminated the groundwater, soil and sediment as a result of historical mining wastes in the region. Former lead and zinc mining had boomed in the region in the early 1900s to support America’s efforts in WWI and WWII.
Mining operations, which gradually ceased in approximately 1970, left behind more than 1,000 mine shafts and over 100,000 exploratory boreholes, resulting in extensive groundwater and surface water contamination, according to the EPA.
In 1979, acidic water from mines began bubbling to the surface near Commerce and flowed into Tar Creek, killing most of the life downstream and running red as a result of contamination.
“Tar Creek is still bleeding 42 years later,” said Jim.
