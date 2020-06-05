CARTHAGE, Mo. — A Carthage boutique owner is teaming up with 24 area businesses to help stores generate revenue to withstand the pandemic while giving locals stuck at home this summer a fun activity.
Heather Orscheln, owner of Revel Boutique in Carthage, has organized a Summer Boutique Stroll event in six towns — Joplin, Carthage, Carl Junction, Webb City, Neosho and Lamar — through June 13.
Orscheln said her family had to cancel their summer vacation plans and were planning to shop at area big-box stores but found that many were either closed or had limited inventory.
“There was nothing to buy anywhere,” she said. “It really got the wheels turning for me, and I was like, 'Small businesses are open. We don’t have a line, and we have inventory. We’re ready to sell.' It got me thinking that there are a lot of people like us who are out looking for something to do, and they may not even know we exist or know what there is in Carthage or Webb City. If we presented ourselves as one entity, it makes us big also, instead of being one small store.”
The idea blossomed from there, and the store owner began researching online different boutiques in the region. She messaged all of the boutiques, introduced herself and asked if they’d like to participate in a two-week event to help support one another.
“My theme for the idea has been community over competition,” she said. “We need to put aside the fact that we’re competing with each other, but instead look at that it’s really us competing against other communities. A lot of people are getting extra money from the government, and do we want them to take it to Rogers, Arkansas, and Kansas City and online or put it back in our community? With COVID-19, there’s really been a change in mindset. People want to spend their money locally. They see the need for it, and they don’t want things to close in their area.”
Each participating boutique contributed a $50 gift card for its store, and patrons have the opportunity to win up to $1,200 in gift cards by the end of the event. Patrons can pick up a stamp card at any of the 24 businesses.
“You don’t have to buy anything,” said Orscheln. “When you come in, you can start out at any store and get a card. You can browse around and get a stamp on your card. Once you visit 15 stores, you drop your card off by June 13 at one of the stores, fill out the back, and we’re going to draw 24 winners for a chance to win a $50 gift card.”
Jeanette Cartright, owner of Big Dog Boutique in Carthage, opened the brick-and-mortar store that specializes in all things pets in 2018. Her items include leashes, collars, toys, a dog wash, treats, food and CBD products. Cartright said the Summer Boutique Stroll is a great way for area businesses to get their names out there while supporting one another.
“I know some of the other stores are having their own individual sales throughout the week,” she said. “There’s a lot more awareness for people who want to shop local, and once the stay-at-home order was lifted, we’ve seen a lot of foot traffic in the store.”
Orscheln said she has invited all of the boutique owners to her home on June 14 for a cocktail party to meet one another and draw the winners together on Facebook Live. Orscheln said in order to survive the COVID-19 crisis, small businesses need to change their mindset from the “us vs. them” mentality to “it’s us in this together.”
Participating boutiques
The 24 businesses in six area towns participating in the Summer Boutique Stroll are:
Joplin
• Blue Moon Boutique at 613 S. Main St.
• Blush Boutique at 420 S. Main St.
• Buxton Boutique at 420 Main St., Suite 2.
• Oasis Boutiques at 2915 E. 29th St.
• Sophie at 531 S. Main St.
• Rust & Stuff at 513 S. Main St.
Carl Junction
• The Vogue Boutique at 144 S. Main St.
Carthage
• All Things Grand at 1186 Grand Ave.
• Big Dog Boutique at 319 S. Main St.
• Cherry’s Art Emporium at 311 S. Main St.
• The Finicky Fox, Antiques and Upscale Flea at 534 W. Fir Road.
• Neutrals Apparel at 2206 S. Maple St.
• Revel Boutique at 500 Peachtree Drive.
• Sincerely Yours Boutique at 317 W. Centennial Ave.
• Village Square Boutique at 323 S. Main St.
Lamar
• Tea Shirt Shoppe at 807A Gulf St.
• Vintage Chaos at 37C S.W. First Lane.
Neosho
• Cactus Creek Boutique at 895 N. Business 49.
• One24 Boutique at 13105 Kodiak Road.
• The Florist & The Merchant at 211 S. Wood.
Webb City
• Cool School Shoppe at 100 S. Main St.
• Mary’s Market on Main at 33 S. Main St.
• Twisted Oak and Co. at 32 S. Main St.
• Wig’N Out Boutique at 20 S. Main St.
