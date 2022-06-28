With complete but unofficial results tallied in Tuesday’s Oklahoma primaries, it appeared that a state representative and a former state senator were headed to a runoff election in the contest for the GOP nod for the 2nd District U.S. House seat being left open by Markwayne Mullin.
Avery Frix, owner of Frix Construction and a state representative for the 13th House District, received 11,330 votes, or 14.7% of the tally, and Josh Brecheen, a former state Senate member for the 6th District, received 10,573 votes, or 13.7%, to head for the Aug. 23 runoff, given that no one received 50% of the vote.
The winner of the runoff will face off in November with Naomi Andrews, who was the only Democrat to file for the seat. Andrews is the vice chairwoman of the Democratic Party organization in Oklahoma’s 1st Congressional District.
The departure of U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin in a bid for the four-year remainder of Jim Inhofe’s U.S. Senate seat opened up a GOP floodgate in Tuesday’s primary elections in Oklahoma.
Fourteen candidates were vying for the GOP nomination for the 2nd District of Oklahoma. With that many seeking the GOP nod for the post, the nomination was thought to be a candidate for a runoff.
Third in line Tuesday night was Johnny Teehee, the Muskogee police chief, with 12% of the vote, and next was John Bennett with 11%. He is chairman of the Oklahoma Republican Party organization.
Also on the November ballot will be an independent candidate, Ben Robinson.
