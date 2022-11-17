CARTHAGE, Mo. — A program to encourage Missourians to connect with their neighbors and build better communities announced 17 statewide award winners from the first Missouri Good Neighbor Week, and three of them were from Southwest Missouri.
The Jasper County Extension Council presented a certificate and a $100 check to Anna Pennock, 9, of Webb City, as the winner of the Best of Missouri Youth Award, one of seven individual awards handed out statewide by the University of Missouri Extension.
Kayla Henderson, of Webb City, and Lee Howard, of Lamar, each received a Most Engaged Neighbor Award.
Anna and her parents, Stephanie and Ben Pennock, attended the Jasper County Extension Council meeting Tuesday at the Jasper County Courthouse in Carthage to receive her certificate and check.
“We are very fortunate in Jasper County to have two state award winners for neighboring in our county,” said Robert Balek, field specialist with the Jasper County Extension office. “The University of Missouri Good Neighbor Week program, which is a statewide program, was the week of Sept. 28-Oct. 4, and people were encouraged to do good neighborly things that week. Those good neighborly things were reported to the area manager, David Burton in Greene County. He said in the course of that week, the organizers had received reports of neighboring in 63 of Missouri’s 114 counties. There were 115 nominations to receive an award.”
Extension Council Chairman Dorothy Shull asked Anna to describe what she did to earn the award.
“I picked lavender from my garden and cherry tomatoes and big (tomatoes), and I went around giving cards and stuff to the other neighbors across the street,” Anna said. “I put them in vases and gave them to 10 neighbors.”
Stephanie Pennock said she and Anna joined an organization that promotes neighborliness and meets once a week by video conference.
“It’s all about getting people, including young people, active with their neighbors, getting out there and getting to know each other,” Stephanie Pennock said. “We decided that gardening would be a great way to share, especially for this. They wanted you to do these things during that specific week, so she loves to work in the garden and colored cards for everyone.”
She added, “A lot of our neighbors are older, and we got to know a few that we still check on when we go out to walk.”
Other award winners
The other award winners have similar stories of getting to know their neighbors, according to a release from the University of Missouri Extension Council.
• Henderson, of Webb City, was nominated by neighbor Eric Stephens for being “the best neighbor, cook and selfless human around.”
“When we bought our house, and we showed up to our house for the first time, she chalked our driveway, welcoming us to the neighborhood,” Stephens wrote in the nomination. “She handed us a picture of every house on the block with the family name. We spent a month remodeling the house; she cooked several meals and brought them down to us. In times of family sickness, she has run store errands for us and made us homemade chicken noodle soup. She has invited our daughter over to play with her kid, so that we could get a house project finished. Kayla has allowed me to clip flowers from her hydrangea bushes so that I could propagate it and add another bush to my yard. She wants to be kind, and she's nailing it from where I'm sitting across the street."
• Howard, of Lamar, was nominated by neighbor Elaine Davis for being “always willing to help.”
“Lee is retired. He recently assisted a neighbor on this street, letting her use a spare car he had after she was involved in a car crash,” Davis wrote. “As a single woman, she had no extra transportation to work or use while her car was fixed. Lee loaned her a spare car in good working order to use. The car repair took longer due to parts problems, but Lee told her to keep the car as long as needed. Lee is the type of person to reach out to another in need without being asked. You are just as likely to see Lee around town helping to promote an event or raise money for a great cause.”
