The Joplin Board of Education will have two new faces on it after Tuesday’s election.
Three candidates — John Hird, Joshua Bard and Rylee Hartwell — are vying for two open seats on the board.
Each seat carries a three-year term.
Hird, 52, is a supply chain and logistics executive at Save-A-Lot. He holds a bachelor’s degree from University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. He has lived in Joplin since 2003 and is making his first bid for elective office.
Bard, 47, is a retail store manager at T-Mobile. He is a high school graduate and a lifelong resident of Joplin. Bard was elected to the Joplin City Council in 2018 but resigned shortly thereafter when the city of Joplin questioned his eligibility to hold his seat because his record held a felony drug conviction. The conviction has since been expunged. He ran for the council in 2020 but was unsuccessful.
Hartwell, 25, is director of football operations at Missouri Southern State University. He holds a bachelor’s degree in sociology from Missouri Southern and is pursuing a master’s degree in management. He is a lifelong resident of Joplin. He applied unsuccessfully for an appointment to fill a vacant Joplin City Council seat in 2015, but this is his first bid for election to office.
The two candidates elected to the board will succeed Lori Musser and Debbie Fort, both of whom are retired Joplin School District principals who declined to seek reelection this spring.
