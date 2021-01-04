Three Joplin residents have died with coronavirus being a significant condition contributing to the deaths, the Joplin Health Department announced Monday.
Those who died were a 71-year-old woman, an 87-year-old woman and an 82-year-old man. The latter two were residents of a long-term care home, the department said.
Their deaths raise the total of Joplin residents who have died as a result of the virus or its complications to 96.
City statistics are listed on the COVID-19 dashboard at www.joplinmo.org/coronavirus. The dashboard is a collaborative project of the Joplin Health Department and University of Missouri Extension Office's "All Things Missouri."
Those numbers on Monday showed 31 Joplin residents hospitalized by the virus. There were 277 active cases reported.
