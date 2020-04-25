Thirty-seven days and counting.
That’s how long Michael Gregory has quarantined himself inside his Joplin home, long before Joplin officials initiated their stay-at-home order on April 6.
Gregory, the music director at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church in Joplin and general director of Heartland Opera Theatre, chose to isolate himself from the public because he is both hypertensive and formerly diabetic. In addition, at 65, he’s at the low end of the age group that risks having more severe symptoms of COVID-19.
“I didn’t want to take any chances,” said Gregory, whose self-imposed quarantine began March 21. “When the experts tell me to stay home as my No. 1 way of not risking infection, I’m going to do it.”
But it wasn’t easy. He retired in 2009 after 33 years spent teaching, 27 of those years dedicated to the Joplin School District. His life has been surrounded by people.
“Not being able to get together with friends was difficult. Anger about the situation was one of my first reactions, but it passed after a few days,” Gregory said. “I had to start looking at my self-imposed quarantine as an opportunity rather than a punishment.”
Now he revels in the solitude and silence, only making a trip once a week for food and supplies.
“I really needed a break,” Gregory said. “I’ve been going full-tilt since I retired. There are certain things I miss very much; most have to do with coffee — where there’s coffee, there are friends. I am alone during the day most of the time, and in spite of the fact that both of my part-time jobs are music-related, I prefer silence.”
Over the past 35-plus days, Gregory has posted to his Facebook page numerous pictures and observations about life during the pandemic-forced isolation. Not surprisingly, his cats play important roles in those posts — on Day 24, for example, he wrote about the growing love affair between his cat Charlotte and the Alexa speaker. His daily isolation posts have kept his 457 Facebook friends (his surrogate family, he calls them) entertained with his humorous and poignant observations.
“Deep down inside, I am an entertainer,” Gregory said about his Facebook posts. “I was always the kid in school who got in trouble for talking too much and trying to make people laugh. Then I spent 33 years being the teacher who got in trouble for talking too much and trying to make people laugh in staff meetings. For me, laughter is the surest way to work through whatever is bothering me.”
His Facebook family was also there to support him when his sister Roberta unexpectedly died earlier this month. He had spoken to her on the telephone for more than an hour just the week before.
“When my sister died a week or two into the pandemic, I learned how many friends I had on Facebook who would reach out and offer condolences,” Gregory said. “That’s not what I was looking for as much as I wanted to make sure people were thinking about whether or not there was someone in their life to whom they needed to reach out before it was too late.”
Gregory says he's been disappointed by how many people nationwide haven’t taken their own personal safety seriously.
“I felt like our reactions here and in the state were slow in coming," he said. "I understand the financial implications of a shutdown, but on the other hand, how many dead is a suitable number in order to keep businesses open?”
He hopes to end his quarantine when the stay-at-home order is lifted early next month.
“I will be the first person in line at a coffee shop when it’s over,” he said.
