CARTHAGE, Mo. — Four candidates are seeking the three open three-year terms on the Carthage Board of Education while only three incumbents filed for the five open two-year terms on the Carthage City Council in Tuesday’s election.
In the Board of Education race, the top three vote-getters will be sworn in at the April board meeting. Those running are incumbents Karen Wilkinson, Jeff Jones and Patrick Scott, and challenger Lora Honey Phelps.
Board of Education
• Wilkinson, 71, grew up in Carthage and retired from teaching in 2014.
She taught for 25 years in Missouri, Kansas and Florida. She started her teaching career in Carthage at Hawthorne and Mark Twain elementary schools. Prior to teaching, she worked in banking and finance. Wilkinson received her bachelor’s degree in elementary education, specializing in reading, from Missouri Southern State University and her master’s in elementary education administration from William Woods University. She has served on the board for three years. This is her second bid for elective office.
• Jones, 56, is executive director of Innovative Industries in Carthage and Joplin Workshops in Joplin. He’s worked for Innovative Industries for 13 years and the Joplin Workshops for the past four and a half years. He is a 1985 graduate of Carthage High School and a 1993 graduate of Missouri Southern State University with a bachelor’s degree in management technology and an associate degree in computer aided drafting and design. He has served on the board for 15 years.
• Phelps, 46, is a graduate of Carthage High School and a lifelong Carthage resident. She’s married with two children in the school system.
She attended the University of Missour and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in agriculture and then obtained a juris doctorate. She is currently an estate planning attorney at the Law Office of Christopher Dumm in Joplin. Prior to private practice, she spent 17 years as a trust officer at local banks, where she specialized in assisting clients plan and administer their trusts and portfolios. This is her first run for elective office.
• Scott, 44, has lived in the Carthage area since 1985, growing up on a farm just outside of own. He and his family have lived in Carthage for 15 years.
Scott attended Missouri Southern, where he earned his Bachelor of Science degree in business administration in accounting with a minor in total quality management. He went to graduate school in banking at Southern Methodist University in Dallas. He worked at Arvest Bank for 15 years before purchasing Heartland Financial Investments in 2016. He is currently that company’s president, CEO and financial adviser. He has served on the board for three years. This is his second bid for elective office.
Carthage Council
The three incumbents who filed are virtually assured of reelection to two-year terms.
Those candidates are: Ward 2, David Armstrong; Ward 4, Alan Snow; and Ward 5, Tiffany Cossey.
As for the open seats in Wards 1 and 3, the mayor will make appointments to them after the election and those people will serve until the election in April 2024,when they could run to complete the two-year term or someone else could be elected to fill out those terms.
That will mean residents will vote on at least seven seats for the council in April 2024.
