Three people were injured in a two-vehicle accident at 8:50 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. Highway 60, 2 miles west of Aurora in Lawrence County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
One of the drivers, Dillon R. Fruedenthal, 27, of Rogersville, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Springfield with minor injuries, the state patrol said. The other driver, Stanley R. Gray, 55, of Louisburg, also sustained minor injuries and was taken to Cox Monett Hospital in Monett along with his passenger, Sondra C. Gray, 77, of Goodson, who sustained moderate injuries, the patrol said.
Fruedenthal was driving an eastbound Chevrolet Equinox that ran into the rear of the Grays' eastbound Cadillac, causing both vehicles to skid off the roadway, the patrol said.
• A Cassville woman sustained minor injuries in a two-vehicle accident at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday on Route W, 2 miles east of Wheaton in Barry County, the state patrol said.
Kimberly D. Burnette, 23, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Cassville, the patrol said.
She was a passenger in a southbound semi-truck operated by Autry R. Morgan, 38, of Van Buren, Arkansas, that was struck by a northbound Hyundai Elantra driven by Benjamin M. Sivertsen, 32, of Cassville, when Sivertsen's vehicle crossed the center line, the patrol said.
