WEBB CITY, Mo. — Two incumbents on Tuesday will face two challengers for the first time in more than a decade for two open seats on the Webb City School Board.
Lisa Robinson and Jason Woodmansee seek reelection to the seats they have held on the board without opposition for years, while Grant Collings and Gretchen Shull hope voters will elect them to their first public offices. The two open seats each carry three-year terms.
• Robinson, 54, grew up in Webb City and moved back permanently in 1998. She holds a bachelor’s degree from Missouri Southern State University and a master’s degree from Louisiana Tech University. She currently is the director of the Small Business Development Center at Missouri Southern, and she also teaches accounting and finance entrepreneurship courses. She has served on the board for 12 years.
• Woodmansee, 44, is a lifelong Webb City resident. He holds associate and bachelor’s degrees from Missouri Southern State University, and is currently the division safety, health and environmental manager for 20 sites across the U.S. with Greif Inc., which describes itself as a global leader of industrial packaging. He has served on the school board for 12 years.
• Collings, 34, has lived in Webb City since 1999. He holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Hawaii and a master’s degree from the University of Michigan. He has worked as a therapist at Ozark Center, the behavioral health arm of Freeman Health System, for nine years. This marks his first run for public office.
• Shull, 43, grew up in Webb City and returned to the town after she completed her education. She holds degrees from Missouri Southern State University and the University of Missouri School of Medicine. She is an endocrinologist, physician and doctor at Mercy Hospital Joplin as well as the vice president of diabetes care for Mercy. She also is the CEO and president of Contego Research Inc., a ballistics research lab. This marks her first run for public office.
Only unopposed candidates are on the town’s City Council ballot this year. They are virtually assured of election on Tuesday.
