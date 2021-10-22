A combination of science and medicine — coupled with equal parts prayer and faith — helped Debby Rieck safely navigate through the most difficult year of her life. Over the past 12 months, she’s successfully fought off a bout with COVID-19 as well as an aggressive form of breast cancer.
“It’s been one thing after the other … and after the other and after the other,” she said.
Rieck thought she’d turned her back on cancer for good after a diagnosis of uterine cancer two years ago. She chose to undergo a hysterectomy. After surgery and a battery of tests, “thank the Lord when they tested it and everything was fine and clear. My prayers were answered.”
It’s understandable, then, why the 64-year-old mother of three was flabbergasted upon learning last August that she’d been diagnosed with breast cancer.
“When I got that call … and they said that I had cancer—” here Rieck paused, her eyes suddenly wet with tears “— that call was hard.”
Rieck and her husband, Eric, had just gotten over a monthlong tilt with COVID-19 last June. The virus had knocked both of them on their backs for several weeks, though neither were hospitalized.
“After COVID, that’s when I noticed there was a nodule, right here (indicating a point on her chest above the left breast) that hadn’t been there before,” she said.
An X-ray, a mammogram (which found nothing, because the spot was above the breast), an ultrasound and a needle biopsy were conducted. “They definitely told me that it was cancer.”
She was faced with difficult decision, to either go with a lumpectomy, which is the removal of the cancerous breast tissue along with a rim of healthy tissue, or a mastectomy, the removal of the entire left breast.
She spent a few weeks mulling that decision, one of the most important of her life; she turned to the comfort of prayer and to her favorite scripture, Jeremiah 17:14 — “Heal me, Oh Lord, and I shall be healed,” she said. In the end, she chose to go with a lumpectomy.
During those few weeks of decision-making, the cancer above her breast grew in size — from the small dot to something the size of a strawberry when it was removed during surgery on Sept. 28, 2021, she said. Not only did the doctor remove the cancerous growth, but also 15 lymph nodes. When those nodes were later tested, three were found to be cancerous.
She had chosen a lumpectomy party due to the fact that, thanks to catching the cancer at an early stage, she could avoid chemotherapy after surgery. Because the cancer had wormed its way into the lymph nodes, however, she now needed regular injections of the anti-cancer drugs. Doctors worried the fast-moving cancer cells may have spread via the nodes to other parts of the body, and only chemo offered the best chance to eradicate the invading cancer.
What followed were 12 rounds of chemotherapy before the tests were interrupted due to, of all things, a spider bite to the left leg. Chemo treatments had to be suspended while she underwent a five-day hospital stay to heal the wound, followed by another two weeks at home undergoing negative-pressure wound therapy. More chemo treatments followed once she’d sufficiently healed, with her last taking place on May 26, 2021.
Naturally, over the course of time, depression set in. She would often ask, “‘God, what else is going to happen to me?’’
“I’ve never experienced depression in my life; I’m not that type of person,” she said. “I’m thinking, ‘I’ve never been depressed before in my life but this is depressing.’”
Like she always did in times of trouble, she turned to the loving support of husband Eric as well as her Bible and silent prayer.
“I don’t know how people face (cancer) if they don’t have a relationship with the Lord,” she said. “We both felt overwhelmed. My life had been turned upside down; I (didn’t) feel like I had a life; everything in my life had come to a stop, and you’re just thinking about getting through to the next week, to the next chemo treatment.”
What kept her head above water were the cards filled with notes of encouragement from people in her prayer network. “Oh my, it helped,” she said. “(The cards) seemed to come on the days when I needed them the most.”
After her two surgeries and during the chemo treatments, she had a constant companion at her side — a gift from people she’d never met before, but a gift that meant the absolute world to her.
“This is my prayer quilt,” she said, pulling the soft material up to her chin. A group of prayer friends had made the quilt for her, and then prayed together over it.
The quilt, she said, pausing to wipe away tears, “it just means everything to me.”
Rieck has decided not to receive radiation treatments — 34 treatments over 7 weeks — partly because of a gift she received from her prayer network friends — a prayer cloth. During one of her last chemo treatments, she had placed this sliver of cloth against her breast, she said. She felt an itching feeling while sitting in her chair, right where the cancer had been removed from her flesh. It was the type of itching one would immediately equate with healing. It’s not the first time this had happened; years ago, a prayer cloth given to her by her mother during a biopsy 25 years ago and it had given her a similar itching sensation; the biopsy later came back negative.
Turning to Eric, she said, “you know what God did to me all those years ago? I have those same exact feelings right now.”
She believes it was God healing her flesh, helping her avoid the radiation treatments.
“I just really felt like God was showing me my answer,” she said. “It must have not been my time to go.”
It’s been over a year since her battle against cancer began, and she believes she’s alive today for two important reasons: her faith in God, and regular mammograms.
“If you feel something that’s out of place, take care of it immediately, Rieck said. “Don’t wait. Go have it checked. You can’t second guess life.”
Ruth Anderson
When 72-year-old Ruth Anderson visited Freeman Health System in early October to speak about the importance of mammograms, she was speaking from the heart. After all, she’ll tell you, it was a mammogram that likely saved her life.
Cancer, she said, “was just one of those things that just came out of the blue.”
Her mother, at the age of 80, had a cancerous spot taken from a hand, and her brother had survived a bout with colon cancer. But otherwise, she said, “I didn’t really feel like it was in the family.”
She’s had friends struggle with cancer, however, including one who chose to have a double mastectomy to ensure her cancer stayed away. She also watched her sister-in-law lose a seven-year battle to a particularly aggressive cancer, so she understands the dangers, and schedules her annual mammogram.
“I’ve been religious to have mammograms every year,” Anderson said, a Columbus, Kansas, resident who taught in the Columbus School District for 22 years. “I have a lot of friends who are my age who say, ‘I don’t think I need one anymore,’ and I say … there’s no reason not to.
“I’ve never questioned having one,” she continued. “It’s not that big of a deal. I just feel like a lot of people would not have the from 2
cancers they’ve had had they taken their mammograms seriously.”
Anderson had her annual mammogram done last November, and between it, an ultrasound and magnetic resonance imaging scan, a tiny black dot was discovered. She quickly had a lumpectomy to her left breast — a surgical procedure to have the spot and surrounding tissue removed. and though the black dot turned out to be cancerous, thanks to Anderson’s prudence, it had been caught before it could spread to the rest of the body.
Her doctor — Dr. Alan Buchele, the medical director of Freeman Health System’s Wes & Jan Houser Women’s Pavilion in Joplin — called Anderson a “model patient,” in that she never took breast cancer for granted and never missed a scheduled mammogram. Sadly, while women have a 1-in-8 chance of developing breast cancer, roughly 50% of those eligible for a mammogram don’t take advantage of it.
“It’s such an important thing to do, and it takes 30 minutes once a year,” Anderson said. “I just feel like anything that we can do that will prevent or make our lives longer and healthier, we should be doing it.”
“I’m very thankful that I did (have the mammogram),” she continued, “because, if I’d let it go, it might have gotten bigger and it might have taken my life — who knows?”
Deni Rothfus
Neosho resident Deni Rothfus had a mammogram appointment scheduled for early April 2020 — right around the time when COVID-19 reared its ugly head.
With the county in lockdown and with COVID-related cases and deaths recorded in 67 countries and rising, Rothfus agreed to postpone her appointment to July 1.
She’s so thankful she did. Why? When she had her mammogram performed later that summer, it illuminated a mass in her left breast. Due to its small size, doctors estimated it had grown large enough to be seen by their equipment over the previous four to six weeks. Had Rothfus not postponed her April mammogram, likely that nothing would have been detected.
“I was very lucky,” she said, when a follow-up ultrasound on July 9 and a needle biopsy on Aug. 20 confirmed the mass in her chest was cancerous. “I don’t know how aggressive it would have been, but waiting another year to have that mammogram would have been a very different outcome for me.”
Still, when she was told she had non-invasive carcinoma she was shocked.
“I remember feeling like a deer in headlights,” she said, a single mother with two daughters and five grandchildren. “To be honest, I still can’t believe that I ever had cancer.”
Her faith kept her calm during the ordeal, however.
“I have very strong faith, and I feel that I was granted a miracle that my cancer was found when it was, and that it was non-invasive so it hadn’t spread,” Rothfus said.
She chose to have a double mastectomy with reconstruction, which took place last September.
“I just passed my 1-year mark — yeah!” she said.
She will have to see her oncologist twice a year for labs until she passes the 5-year mark, but “since my cancer was found so early I have been very fortunate. I (didn’t) require any chemo or radiation treatments, and I don’t need to take any special meds.”
She has asked every woman she knows since her diagnosis about their mammograms. If they appear lax, she tries to light a fire beneath them.
“I let them know that I never felt a lump in my breast and that my yearly mammogram saved my life,” said Rothfus, who is 65. “There is no reason to be afraid.”
Kelly Patterson
Joplin resident Kelly Patterson was another woman whose cancer journey was directly impacted by COVID-19.
She initially hesitated to have her mammogram done during the early days of the pandemic, when so many people were staying away from hospitals because of the dangers.
Her mammogram was scheduled for March 8, 2020, right “when everything (COVID) was coming around and we were trying to figure out what was going on,” she said.
Patterson chose to set the procedure aside mainly due to the fact that “over the last 30-plus years all of my mammograms had been normal. I just thought, ‘everything will be fine and I’ll just get it next year.’”
Unlike Deni Rothfus’ situation, Patterson talked herself out of postponing the procedure. Her fears of cancer were far too powerful to ignore.
“I just decided ... I should just do it,” she said. “I’ll just put on a mask and go do it. In the back of your mind you think, ‘what if there is something?’”
She had her mammogram completed on March 25 at Freeman West. Normally, she’d receive a letter saying the results were A-OK. This time, however, “they called and said they saw something suspicious” in her left breast and for her to go back to the hospital for a diagnostic check on April 13.
When you have regular mammograms dating back for years, doctors have something to compare their new images with, “so they knew it wasn’t there from last year’s mammogram, so that was really concerning. From last year to this year, I had something going on.”
She was scared, naturally.
A biopsy followed on April 21. Six days later, the 60-year-old was told by her doctor she would need to set a date for surgery, due to the growth’s suspicious shape and nature.
“You know, they don’t come right out and say that it’s cancer,” she said. “Whenever they called me on April 27 about my appointment, I was just like ‘will you just tell me? What does it mean?’”
Now she understands why the C-word is so devastating to hear. “When something hits you so unexpectedly, you’re just trying to gather all of your thoughts and your feelings — it’s really emotional, thinking ‘gosh, what’s going to happen? Am I going to lose my breast? What’s my future going to be?’”
Patterson, with the help of her husband, Jim, came to a decision: a double mastectomy with reconstruction.
“I guess I just wanted (the cancer) gone. If it’s in my breast, it could go to my other breast or other areas; it was peace of mind.”
She had successful surgery on May 21, 2020, and more than a year later, she is cancer free, though check-ups will continue for the next five years.
Following her surgery, her doctor told her something that still gives her chills to this day: “He told me that had I waited six months or a year” — like she nearly chose to do — “we’d be talking a different story,” due to the rapid growth of the cancer.
“I’m just happy that we have the technology that can detect small lesions,” Patterson said. “It’s probably why we are seeing more breast cancer now, because it’s being detected earlier and getting taken care of.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.