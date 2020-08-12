Over 20 tons of food and supplies were donated Wednesday to Souls Harbor in Joplin and We Care of the Four States to help combat hunger in the community by restocking the shelves of its food pantries during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints donated 41,000 pounds of food and supplies to assist area community members who may be struggling to keep food on the table. The State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World 2020, an annual report prepared by organizations such as the United Nations and the World Health Organization, said that more people are going hungry, even ahead of the pandemic. The report roughly calculated that almost 690 million people went hungry in 2019 — up by 10 million from 2018 and by nearly 60 million over five years.
The report also estimates that another 83 million to 132 million people may go hungry in 2020 as a result of the economic recession triggered by COVID-19, according to a news release from the WHO.
Jared Young, president of the church's Joplin-area organization, said the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has growing operations nationwide and that it fills church warehouses to provide food to those in need.
“They always have some excess from what they need in their own warehouses, so they asked us, the local leaders, to identify organizations in our local area that would be good and worthy recipients of this food,” Young said. “When we found out that this food was going to be available, we identified organizations that we think do great work here in Joplin.”
We Care of the Four States, located at 6879 Newman Road, is a faith-based, nonprofit organization formed for the purpose of assisting local individuals and families in need. There are no income guidelines, and the community can visit the food pantry by making an appointment.
“Our ministry also gives to other pantries and organizations like Feed the Heart, Souls Harbor and Helping Hands in Carl Junction,” said Gretta Hembree, director of We Care of the Four States. “We have a distributor in Arkansas that we work with where if we have excess of something, we give back to them and they give back to us. We solely rely on donations. We don’t have any government funding.”
Hembree said she doesn’t believe they’ve ever received a donation of this size before. She said canned goods have been hard to come by.
“I think this donation will last us close to a year,” she said.
Forklift operators unloaded 24 pallets stacked with mashed potatoes, flour, pasta sauce, black beans, soup, peanut butter and more Wednesday morning. Dozens of volunteers from the church, Souls Harbor and We Care of the Four States helped unload the food.
Margie King, of Duenweg, started volunteering with We Care of the Four States after her youngest son, Michael Tyndall, was killed in the 2011 Joplin tornado. Tyndall was 33 years old and lived near East 20th Street and Rhode Island Avenue during the tornado.
“I know what this place did for the residents that were in the tornado," King said. "It’s a blessing to come out here and help. I was feeling really alone, and I wanted to give back. This place healed me and has given me so much more than I could ever give.”
King said volunteering has helped give her a new sense of purpose, and she visits the center nearly every day to help bag food, stock shelves or schedule appointments.
“I was really excited to see the food donations,” she said. “When people come and get groceries, they’re so appreciative. This is going to bless so many people.”
Souls Harbor, a faith-based, multifaceted human services agency and homeless shelter at 817 S. Main St., split half of the donations with We Care of the Four States. Dianna Gurley, executive director of Souls Harbor, said they’ve seen about a 10% increase in clients since the pandemic struck.
The donation will help carry them to the holiday season, she added. This is the shelter’s first time receiving food from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
“I believe somewhere around November, we’ll start thinning out,” Gurley said. “It’s a big burden off of our shoulders because we don’t have to concentrate on how we’re going to come up with this and what we’ll be able to put together for whole meals. It’s a tremendous weight off.”
The shelter currently has 44 people in its housing unit.
“I think that we were all starting to distance from each other a little bit before the tornado, but since then, I think it was a great wake-up call for Joplin,” she said. “Now, I see a lot of reaching across the lines where age, status or color doesn’t matter. I think it made everybody more real in everyone else’s eyes. I think it’s a wonderful community. When COVID first kicked off, we emptied half that pantry three times. And every time I would ask if this is the day we need to close the pantry, donations would come. I’m just amazed.”
How to donate
• Souls Harbor: Go to soulsharborjoplinblog.wordpress.com. People can also drop off or mail in a check.
• We Care of the Four States: Visit the We Care of the Four States, Joplin, Mo. Facebook page.
