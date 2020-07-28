While local arts organizations have canceled or postponed some events this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, they have turned to the internet to provide virtual arts experiences and social distancing to continue in-person activities.
Forty-two Joplin area arts organizations also are working on plans for next year so they will be ready to return to as normal activity as possible, according to announcements made Tuesday at Connect2Culture's fifth annual Joplin Arts & Cultural Preview.
Emily Frankoski, director of the community arts organization and a presenter of arts, said the preview has three goals. It is an opportunity for artists and arts organizations to talk about their work and related events and inspire collaboration.
Connect2Culture works to distribute information about upcoming arts activities and provide that information to news media to get the information out to the public and provide coverage of them, Frankoski said.
Frankoski said the group "is the cultural heartbeat of Joplin," serving as a collective voice for organizations in the preview. It also is the driving force behind the creation of the Harry M. Cornell Arts & Entertainment Complex that is to be built downtown and also presents the Curtains Up performance series each year.
The lineup for this year's Curtains Up series has not yet been announced, but Frankoski said plans are being made made for a Christmas show and performances by a Chicano band, a female country band and a jazz great from Joplin.
Jim Heaney, superintendent at George Washington Carver National Monument near Diamond, said that the site hosts an annual Art in the Park display every spring. If the virus situation permits, next year will bring annual events such as Carver Days and Storytelling Day as well as others.
The Carver birthplace is the first national monument to honor an African American. It is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily year-round, Heaney said.
A new organization, the Langston Hughes Cultural Society, has been formed to bring awareness about the Joplin-born poet and playwright and also to highlight the works of other Black artists also well as inspire new ones, said Alisha Nunnelly. Information about the organization can be found on social media.
This year's Joplin Arts Fest, normally held at Mercy Park, is moving to a virtual format this year as are so many events. One of the organizers and artists participating, Steve Doerr, said that an online version will be held Sept. 18-21.
There will be 30 artists participating and offering 300 pieces for sale on the event website, www.joplinartsfest.com.
Two sculptures will soon be added to the Rotary Sculpture Garden within Mercy Park, said Bob Headlee, chairman of the board overseeing the sculpture park. It was founded by Joplin's two Rotary clubs.
Headlee said the intent is to make the sculpture park a destination attraction for families as well as those who appreciate sculpture.
The preview was held on Zoom and broadcast on Connect2Culture's Facebook page, where it is available to provide information about all 42 organizations that took part.
