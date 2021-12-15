With Christmas two weeks away, this weekend features some of the season’s final events:
1. “Fruitcakes.” This holiday show features a city kid striking out on his own, and meeting crazy country characters that help him better define Christmas. Presented at Stained Glass Theatre Joplin, located at 2101 Annie Baxter Ave. Showtimes: 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $10. Details: sgtjoplin.org.
2. “Who’s Holiday.” All grown up, Cindy Lou Who, of Whoville, wants to toast Christmas with some tea about her life after meeting the Grinch. Presented by the Dream Theatre Troupe, this production is intended for mature audiences. It will be presented at Studio 124, located at 124 S. Main St. Showtimes are at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Tickets: $15. Details: 417-622-6470.
3. “Christmas Words with F.C. Shultz.” A special one-night event featuring a local author reading original works and sharing Christmas memories. Presented at Stone’s Throw Dinner Theatre, located at 2466 Old Route 66 Blvd. in Carthage. Showtime: 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $5. Details: 417-680-5619.
4. Candy cane hunt. Like Easter in December, participants can search for candy canes. Presented by Joplin Parks and Recreation, other activities include a classic Christmas movie and refreshments. This will be held from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Mercy Park, located at 26th Street and Maiden Lane. Details: 417-625-4750.
5. Holiday open house. The Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center will welcome attendees and show them how to incorporate recycling into the holiday season. It will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the center, which is located at 201 W. Riviera Drive. Details: 417-629-3434.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.