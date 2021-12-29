1. Get the new year started early with a Noon Year's Eve celebration beginning at 11 a.m. Friday at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville, Arkansas. This family-friendly event will feature games, live music, dancing, art, performances, a toast (with Coca-Cola) and more. Free admission will be offered for the temporary exhibition "In American Waters: The Sea in American Painting." Masks or face coverings are required.
2. If you have little ones, you could head to the Amazeum in Bentonville, Arkansas, instead. The interactive children's museum will host a "Zing in the New Year" celebration from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday. There will be activities for the whole family, including paint boiiinging. Museum officials say you'll have to attend to find out what that is. Go to amazeum.org for information about tickets.
3. Catch a movie at Bookhouse Cinema, 715 E. Broadway in Joplin. This weekend's features are "C'mon C'mon," "The Day of the Beast," "Being the Ricardos" and "Julia." Get a schedule of showtimes at bookhousejoplin.com.
4. Celebrate the new year with a new best friend. There are plenty of cats and dogs — and occasionally other animals such as rabbits and guinea pigs — available at local shelters, waiting for their forever family after spending Christmas without one.
5. Keep the number of your local taxi service or designated driver handy. New Year's Eve is a notoriously deadly holiday for drunken driving traffic crashes, and you'll want to get home safely so that you and your family together can check out next week's "5 things to do" feature in this spot for even more fun ideas.
