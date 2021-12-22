1. There's still time to stroll the Holiday Tree Trail at Mercy Park in Joplin. It's too late by now to vote for your favorite tree — voting ended Wednesday — but you can get yourself into the holiday spirit by wandering through 30 Christmas trees decorated by nonprofits and businesses from the Joplin community.
2. Stay up late on Christmas Eve to catch a glimpse of Santa Claus. The Missouri Department of Agriculture and the state veterinarian announced this week that they had approved livestock movement papers for Santa's nine reindeer, with team leader Rudolph undergoing extra testing to prove that he's the most famous reindeer of all. To prepare for their arrival, set out milk and cookies for Santa and leave some hay out for his reindeer.
3. Volunteer to serve meals to others on Christmas Day. The Salvation Army, the Asbell Foundation and the Carthage Crisis Center are among those that will offer a mix of in-person, carryout and delivered meals over lunchtime.
4. The Joplin Public Library will be closed this weekend for the holiday, so head over Thursday to pick up your Christmas reading materials. While you're there, you can donate blood to the American Red Cross from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome; donors will receive a free T-shirt while supplies last. Donations are needed due to a "dangerously low blood supply," according to the Red Cross.
5. With highs forecast to be in the upper 60s for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, take some time between eating holiday meals and opening gifts to get out for some fresh air and sunshine. Head to Wildcat Glades to hike the trails and visit Shoal Creek.
