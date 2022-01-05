1. Adults have already had their annual Christmas Bird Count this season, and now it's the kids' turn. The children's version will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Wildcat Glades Education Cottage, 301 Riviera Drive. Learn about and count native birds; bring a pair of binoculars, a notepad and a field guide, if you have one. Participation is free and open to the public, but registration is required by calling 417-629-3434 or emailing shoal.creek@mdc.mo.gov.
2. For more on one specific bird, take a trip Friday to the Springfield Conservation Nature Center, near highways 60 and 65, for the Owl Prowl and Evening Stroll event. The Dickerson Park Zoo will offer indoor programs with live owls at 6, 7 and 8 p.m.; afterward, take a walk along the nature center's trails to see if you can spot an owl on your own. Register online at mdc.mo.gov, or call 417-888-4237.
3. "Wild Things: The Artwork of Christopher Lynch & Barbara Martin" opens Saturday at Spiva Center for the Arts, 222 W. Third St. Descending from a long line of herbalists and storytellers, Martin finds inspiration for her paintings in dreams and the natural world. A graphic designer for more than 30 years, Lynch creates intricate drawings and mask boxes.
4. The Joplin Public Library will start the new year with a new children's program. Saturday STEM will begin at 1 p.m. at the library, 1901 E. 20th St. Children ages 5-12 and their families are invited to explore high- and low-tech STEAM — science, technology, engineering, art and math — activities. No registration is required; masking is optional.
5. The Cherokee County Arts Association will present "Singin' in the Rain Jr." at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the James R. Christman Performing Arts Center in Galena, Kansas. The show, adapted from the classic musical film, follows silent-film star Don Lockwood as Hollywood makes the transition to talking pictures. Tickets are $5 apiece and can be purchased at the door or online at cherokeecountyarts.com.
