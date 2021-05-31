Five Joplin-area teachers have been awarded more than $6,000 in grants through Western Governors University Missouri's "Fund My Classroom" initiative.
Laurea Patterson, of Diamond; Chrissy Plumlee, of Carl Junction; Michaela Brown, of Neosho; and Lisa Whitaker and Lydia Rohner, of Joplin, were the awardees. WGU Missouri's initiative awarded the five teachers a total of $6,510 in grants during National Teacher Appreciation Week, which was celebrated in early May.
The teachers were selected out of dozens of teachers across Missouri and Kansas.
Patterson, a science teacher at Diamond High School, received a $5,000 grant to develop an outdoor classroom at the school for students to experience hands-on lessons in ecology and botany.
Whitaker, a communication, behavior, social skills and safety classroom teacher at the Joplin Early Childhood Center, received a $500 grant to construct "play together" backpacks that contain books, toys and sensory items to engage preschool children with developmental delays in multiple areas of learning.
Plumlee, a special education teacher at the Carl Junction Intermediate School, received a $500 grant to organize a task box system for her fourth, fifth and sixth grade students to learn certain skills and work as independently as possible.
Brown, a second grade teacher at Benton Elementary School in Neosho, received a $450 grant to implement a diverse social studies curriculum in her classroom and purchase books that go along with the curriculum.
Rohner, a communication arts and keyboarding teacher at Joplin East Middle School, received a $60 grant to purchase a set of stretchy resistance fidget bands to go around the feet of her classroom chairs to improve students' ability to concentrate and focus.
The classroom projects were among 52 in Missouri and 23 in Kansas chosen to receive funding out of 400 applications received. The university had issued a call in March for K-12 teachers across the area to nominate classroom projects for the opportunity to receive full or partial funding.
The initiative is an opportunity for WGU Missouri to celebrate teachers and thank them for their dedication to educating students and adapting to new styles of teaching and learning throughout the pandemic, university officials said in announcing the grant awards last week.
"We were happy to read about all the amazing projects our teachers have planned and are excited we can bring so many to life through our 'Fund My Classroom' initiative," Angie Besendorfer, chancellor of WGU Missouri, said in a statement.
Past projects funded through the program include training of two therapy dogs at Royal Heights Elementary School in Joplin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.