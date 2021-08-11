1. JOMO Jammin' in July. Yes, it's August now, but you won't want to miss this Connect2Culture concert, which was rescheduled from its original July date. Blues and folk musician Lem Sheppard will take the stage at 7 p.m. Saturday in Joplin's Mercy Park, followed by Jomo Jazz at 8 p.m. Reserve your free spot at bit.ly/c2c-jomo-jammin and bring your own chairs.
2. Bentonville Whiskey Festival. This Northwest Arkansas festival, now in its third year, highlights whiskey and other spirits while supporting small businesses in the region. General admission is from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Peel Mansion, 400 S. Walton Blvd. in Bentonville, Arkansas, just an hour's drive away. Tickets are available on Eventbrite and won't be sold at the door.
3. Informational meeting. That doesn't sound too exciting on its surface, but it's an important opportunity for area residents: Representatives from Missouri State Parks invite the public to share comments and ask questions about their sites and operations, specifically the Harry S Truman Birthplace and Battle of Carthage state historic sites. Meet at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Harry S Truman Birthplace State Historic Site, 1009 Truman St. in Lamar. Tours of the property will be offered afterward.
4. Food Truck Friday. This monthly event returns to Carthage's Central Park from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday. It provides more than a dozen food trucks as well as live entertainment and a number of vendor booths from local nonprofits and small businesses. It's also an opportunity to get outdoors and enjoy the dog days of summer.
5. Chert glades tour. Chert glades, found along Shoal Creek, are among the rarest type of glades found in the world. This program includes a virtual tour of the glades, covering the elements that make a glade and the creatures and wildflowers that live there, followed by an evening stroll from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center, 201 W. Riviera Drive in Joplin. Register at mdc.mo.gov. All ages are welcome, but the event is recommended for those 8 and older.
